Australia’s World Cup Players to Miss Final Weeks of IPL 2019

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: November 15, 2018, 9:15 AM IST
Cricket Australia (CA) have announced that members of the Australian side set to feature in the 2019 World Cup will not be available for the final few weeks of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The governing body has laid out a list of guidelines for its players in a move to prioritize the domestic first class competition, Sheffield Shield, and the national team’s interests.

CA have revealed that players released to play in the IPL and picked in next year's World Cup will be expected to attend a training camp in early May and the official practice matches ahead of the tournament. Furthermore, CA said that it will provide No Objection Certificates (NOCs) to their players only after the completion of the last round of Sheffield Shield fixtures, with those featuring in the final allowed to join their franchises post that.

Additionally, players selected to play in the ODI series against Pakistan will be released at the completion of that tour.

"It is a difficult period with the IPL being brought forward to accommodate the Cricket World Cup, and overlapping our domestic season,” said Cricket Australia’s Interim EGM Team Performance, Belinda Clark.

"We are committed to respecting the position of the Sheffield Shield, while ensuring Australia’s World Cup squad is well prepared for this critical world event, while also ensuring those that are fit to play have opportunity to participate in the IPL.

"While this is no easy feat, I think we have managed a reasonable balance that will enable the players to consider their options and choose what is right for them and their respective teams.

"We will, as always, assess applications on a case by case basis but it is important the players understand our position in advance, so they have the clarity they need to make personal decisions.

"It is imperative that we ensure Australia is in the best possible position as we head into the Cricket World Cup and the 2019 Ashes series. This means prioritising our focus on match readiness and the health of our players."

The 12th edition of the IPL is likely to commence earlier than usual, with the impending World Cup hosted by England and Wales in June.

First Published: November 15, 2018, 9:15 AM IST
