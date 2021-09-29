AUSW vs INDW, Pink-ball Test Probable Playing XIs: Harmanpreet Kaur, Rachel Hayne Out of Contention

The just-concluded three-match ODI series have set a perfect tone for the historic pink-ball Test between Australia Women and India Women. The solitary Test match between Australia and India, which is also a Day/Night encounter, will be played at the Carrara Oval, Queensland, starting from Thursday, September 30. The pink-ball Test between the formidable sides is slated to kick off at 11:30 pm (IST). The Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for India’s tour of Australia. But, the fans can also catch the live action of this game on the Sony Liv app.

Moving on to the Test match, even though the Meg Lanning led outfit have won the one-day series 2-1, the multi-format tournament between Australia and India is wide open with four more matches to go, including the pink-ball Test and three T20Is.

After a below-par performance in the ODI tournament opener, which India lost by nine wickets, the Women in Blue roared back and came close to snapping Australia’s winning streak in the format in the second match. However, a controversial no-ball derailed their efforts and gave the host a 2-0 lead. The Mithali Raj-led outfit bounced back from the setback in style as they registered a two-wicket win over Australia in the third ODI and in the process ended the Aussie squad 26-match winning streak.

In a big blow for the host, Australia’s vice-captain Rachel Haynes has been ruled out from this encounter due to a hamstring injury. Haynes picked up the injury during the third ODI match.

On the other hand, the Indian team will miss out on the services of Harmanpreet Kaur for this encounter as she is yet to recover from her thumb injury.

On Wednesday, when India will be up against Australia, Mithali Raj and co look to make this historic outing even more memorable by winning this encounter.

Australia Women vs India Women probable Playing XIs:

India: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj (c), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia/Richa Ghosh (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey

Australia: Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (wk), Meg Lanning (c), Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Georgia Wareham, Hannah Darlington, Darcie Brown

