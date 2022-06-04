AUT vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction: Austria vs Hungary, Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's T20 Series, AUT vs HUN match, June 4, Seebarn Cricket Ground, Seebarn, 3:00 pm IST

AUT vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s T20 Series match 1 between Austria and Hungary: Hungary will play Austria in a three-match T20I series beginning on June 4th. The Seebarn Cricket Ground will host all the matches of the series. The first T20 match is scheduled for Saturday at 3:00 pm IST.

Hungary has a strong batting unit with players like Zeeshan Kukikhel and Harsh Mandhyan leading the charge. The bowling also has experienced players like Sandeep Mohandas, Kalum Akurugoda and Mark Fontaine. The team has good experience of playing in overseas conditions and seems to be a well-settled unit.

All-rounder Shahil Momin has been arguably the best player for Austria in the recent past. All hopes will be on Momin to deliver a match-winning performance for the hosts.

Both the teams have some exciting players, so expect a thrilling series.

Ahead of the match between Austria vs Hungary; here is everything you need to know:

AUT vs HUN Telecast

The match between AUT vs HUN will not be telecast in India.

AUT vs HUN Live Streaming

The match between AUT vs HUN will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AUT vs HUN Match Details

The AUT vs HUN match will be played at the Seebarn Cricket Ground, Austria on Saturday, June 4, at 3:00 pm IST.

AUT vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Zeeshan Kukikhel

Vice-Captain: Shahil Momin

Suggested Playing XI for AUT vs HUN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Stan Ahuja, Arsalan Arif

Batsmen: Harsh Mandhyan, Razmal Shigiwal, Zeeshan Kukikhel, Mark Simpson-Parker

All-rounders: Shahil Momin

Bowlers: Bhavani Adapaka, Jaweed Sadran, Sandeep Mohandas, Abdullah Akbarjan

Austria vs Hungary Possible Starting XI:

Austria XI Predicted Starting Line-up: Mirza Ahsan, Abdullah Akbarjan, Arsalan Arif, Amit Nathwani, Mark Simpson-Parker, Umair Tariq, Iqbal Hossain, Mehar Cheema, Sahel Zadran, Shahil Momin, Ahsan Yousuf

Hungary XI Predicted Starting Line-up: Khaibar Deldar, Ali Yalmaz, Stan Ahuja, Harsh Mandhyan, ,Zeeshan Kukikhel, Akramullah Malikzada, Ali Farasat, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, Sandeep Mohandas, Kalum Akurugoda, Mark Fontaine

