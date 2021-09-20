AUT vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 match, September 20, 6:30 PM IST

AUT vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Austria and Hungary: In the fourth Group B fixture of the ongoing ECC T10 2021, Austria will go head-to-head against Hungary. The two sides will play against each other at the Cartama Oval on September 20, Monday, at 6:30 pm IST. Both the teams will be acquainted with the playing conditions as it will be their second match of the day.

Austria started their campaign in the ECC T10 on a blistering note. The team bamboozled Romania in their first game by 89 runs. Austria’s batting unit was on fire in their first as they hammered the opposition bowlers all over the park. They posted a mammoth score of 195 runs in their 10 overs. The Razmal Shigiwal-led side will be hoping to carry forward the momentum and register their second consecutive win in the competition.

Hungary, on the other hand, are being considered as the underdogs in the ECC T10. The team boasts of having players who have played a lot of ECS leagues in the past. Hungary will be desperate to deliver an outstanding performance on Monday.

Ahead of the match between Austria and Hungary; here is everything you need to know:

AUT vs HUN Telecast

Austria vs Hungary game will not be broadcasted in India.

AUT vs HUN Live Streaming

Fans can tune in to Fancode to watch Austria vs Hungary match online.

AUT vs HUN Match Details

The fourth Group B match will be hosted at the Cartama Oval on September 20, Monday at 6:30 pm IST.

AUT vs HUN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mehar Cheema

Vice-Captain: Zeeshan Goraya

Suggested Playing XI for AUT vs HUN Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Mehar Cheema

Batsmen: Razmal Shigiwal, Zeeshan Khan, Marc Ahuja

All-rounders: Abdullah Akbarjan, Zeeshan Goraya, Abhishek Kheterpal, Mark Simpson-Parker

Bowlers: Aqib Iqbal, Habib Deldar, Nishantha Liyanage

AUT vs HUN Probable XIs:

Austria: Iqbal Hossain, Zeeshan Goraya, Mark Simpson-Parker, Aqib Iqbal, Sahel Zadran, Razmal Shigiwal, Abrar Bilal, Sahil Momin, Abdullah Akbarjan, Mehar Cheema, Mirza Ahsan

Hungary: Habib Deldar, Abhishek Kheterpal, Asanka Weligamage, Marc Ahuja, Satyadeep Aswathnarayan, Zeeshan Khan, Ali Yalmaz, Harsh Mandhyan, Nishantha Liyanage, Sandeep Mohandas, Salman Khan

