AUT vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 between Austria vs Italy, October 6, 08:30 pm IST

AUT vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Austria and Italy: Austria will be up against Italy in the 15th match of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) T10 2021 on Wednesday, October 6. The match between Austria and Italy is slated to take place at Spain’s Cartama Oval ground and it will start at 08:30 pm (IST). The ECC T10 series is not broadcasted in India but fans can track the live scorecard of the match on FanCode and website.

Austria will head into this game with the hope to win this encounter and finish in the top three of the points table. At present, they are placed at the fourth spot with four points from three games.

On the other hand, Italy will aim to finish in the top four and give themselves a breather ahead of the all-important Super Thursday.Italy are currently occupying the fifth spot in the points table with just one win from three games.

Ahead of the ECC T10 match between Austria and Italy; here is everything you need to know:

AUT vs ITA Telecast

The match between Austria and Italy will not be televised in India.

AUT vs ITA Live Streaming

The ECC T10 match between the two European nations will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AUT vs ITA Match Details

The match between Austria and Italy will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain on Wednesday, October 6, at 08:30 pm IST.

AUT vs ITA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Iqbal Hossain

Vice-Captain: Aqib Iqbal

Suggested Playing XI for AUT vs ITA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Nisar Ahmed, Abrar Bilal

Batters: Iqbal Hossain, Bilal Zalmai, Razmal Shigiwal

All-rounders: Amir Sharif, Ravi Paul

Bowlers: Aqib Iqbal, Sahel Zadran, Baljit Singh, Muhammad Imran

AUT vs ITA Probable XIs:

Austria Predicted Playing XI: Iqbal Hossain, Bilal Zalmai, Razmal Shigiwal (C), Abrar Bilal (WK), Mirza Ahsan, Jaweed Sadran, Ahsan Yousuf, Sahel Zadran, Shahil Momim, Zeeshan Goraya, Aqib Iqbal

Italy Predicted Playing XI: Amir Sharif, Ammad Khan, Muhammad Imran, Nisar Ahmed (WK), Baljit Singh (C), Adnan Muhammad, Janaka Wass, Irfan Shaikh, Hassan Ahmad, Ravi Paul, Simranjit Singh

