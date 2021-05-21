AUT vs LUX Dream11 Team Prediction And Full Players List: Fantasy Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today's Central Europe Cup T20 2021, Austria vs Luxembourg May 21 6:00 pm PM IST Friday

AUT vs LUX Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Match no. 2 between Austria and Luxembourg: The second match of the Central Europe Cup T20 2021 will see Austria take on Luxembourg at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Friday. Austria will be making their debut in the tournament and this will be their first match. However, given their superior experience and depth, they would like to start with a win here. On the other hand, Luxembourg will be playing their second game of the tournament. They will be familiar with the pitch and playing conditions having played the opening (ongoing) game against the Czech Republic. The Dutch side scored 126/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

The Austria vs Luxembourg first T20 match is scheduled to start at 06:00 PM IST.

Ahead of the match between Austria and Luxembourg; here is everything you need to know:

AUT vs LUX Telecast

The match will not be broadcast in India.

AUT vs LUX Live Streaming

There will be no live streaming of the match. However, fans can follow the live scores via the teams social media accounts.

AUT vs LUX Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, May 21 at the Vinor Cricket Ground, in Prague. The game will start at 06:00 PM IST.

AUT vs LUX Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Bilal Zalmai

Vice-captain: Vikram Vijh

Suggested Playing XI for AUT vs LUX Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Joost Mees

Batsmen: Tony Whiteman, Razmal Shigiwal, Kunal Joshi

All-rounders: Girish Venkateshwaran, Bilal Zalmai, Vikram Vijh, Rayhaan Ahamed

Bowlers: Zabiullah Ibrahimkhel, Ankush Nanda, Aanand Pandey

AUT vs LUX Probable XIs

Austria: Jaweed Sadran, Kunal Joshi, Mirza Ahsan, Razmal Shigiwal (C), Bilal Zalmai, Rayhaan Ahamed, Sahel Zadran (WK), Aqib Iqbal, Zeshan Arif, Mark Simpson Parker, Zabiullah Ibrahimkhel

Luxembourg: Joost Mees (C, WK), Girish Venkateshwaran, James Barker, Tony Whiteman, Vikram Vijh, Mohit Dixit, Anshuman Singh, Ankush Nanda, Aanand Pandey, Shameek Vats, Atif Kamal Khan

