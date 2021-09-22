AUT vs NED XI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 Group B Match 11 between Austria vs Netherlands XI September 22, 12:30 PM IST

AUT vs NED XI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Austria vs Netherlands XI: The 11th match of the ECC T10 2021 tournament will see Group B toppers Austria and Netherlands XI locking horns for the second time this season on Wednesday, September 22. Both the teams have been phenomenal in the tournament so far. However, the Sebastiaan Braat-led Netherlands XI halted Austria’s three-match winning streak on Tuesday. They beat Austria by 35 runs in that match and are the only team to remain unbeaten in the Group B standings.

Austria tripped to the second spot after Tuesday’s loss and the upcoming match not only presents a great opportunity to get their revenge, but also reclaim the summit spot. Meanwhile, the Netherlands XI will look to extend their winning momentum to make it five in a row and retain the number one place.

Ahead of the match between Austria vs Netherlands XI; here is everything you need to know:

AUT vs NED XI Telecast

ECC T10 T20 will not be telecasted in India.

AUT vs NED XI Live Streaming

The AUT vs NED XI match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AUT vs NED XI Match Details

The 11th match of ECC T10 will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain on Wednesday, September 22, at 12:30 PM IST.

AUT vs NED XI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Clayton Floyd

Vice-Captain: Iqbal Hossain

Suggested Playing XI for AUT vs NED XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Asad Zulfiqar

Batters: Boris Gorlee, Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal

All-rounders: Abdullah Akbarjan, Clayton Floyd, Sebastiaan Braat

Bowlers: Aqib Iqbal, Mark Simpson-Parker, Ryan Klein, Julian De Mey

AUT vs NED XI Probable XIs:

Austria: Iqbal Hossain, Zeeshan Goraya, Razmal Shigiwal (C), Abrar Bilal (WK), Mirza Ahsan, Abdullah Akbarjan, Mark Simpson-Parker, Noor Khan, Shahil Momin, Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal

Netherlands XI: Musa Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Boris Gorlee, Victor Lubbers, Navjit Singh, Sebastiaan Braat (C), Asad Zulfiqar (WK), Julian De Mey, Niels Etman, Ryan Klein, Viv Kingma

