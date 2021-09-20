AUT vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 match, September 20, 12:30 PM IST

AUT vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Austria and Romania: After the successful completion of the league matches of Group A, it is now the turn of the Group B teams to entertain the viewers. All the Group B fixtures will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama from September 20 to September 24. The second group features as many as five teams including the likes of Austria, Romania, Portugal, Hungary, and Netherlands XI.

The first match of Group B will see Austria crossing swords with Romania. The mouth-watering fixture will be played on September 20, Monday at 12:30 PM IST. Previously, Austria and Romania have locked horns with each other in a T20I match which ended with Romania scripting a comfortable victory.

Australia are currently 41st in the ICC men’s T20 rankings. The team boasts of having players who have the experience of playing in various leagues under the European Cricket Series. Romania, on the other hand, are placed at the 38th position and have one of the most intimidating squads in the ECC T10.

Ahead of the match between Austria and Romania; here is everything you need to know:

AUT vs ROM Telecast

Austria vs Romania match will not be televised in India.

AUT vs ROM Live Streaming

Austria vs Romania match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AUT vs ROM Match Details

The match between Austria and Romania will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on September 20, Monday at 12:30 PM IST.

AUT vs ROM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Taranjeet Singh

Vice-Captain: Mark Simpson Parker

Suggested Playing XI for AUT vs ROM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Satwik Nadigotla

Batsmen: Gohar Manan, Razmal Shigiwal, Taranjeet Singh

All-rounders: Abdullah Akbarjan, Mark Simpson Parker, Vasu Saini

Bowlers: Zeeshan Goraya, Aqib Iqbal, Pavel Florin, Sahel Zadran

AUT vs ROM Probable XIs:

Austria: Abrar Bilal (wk), Mirza Ahsan, Iqbal Hossain, Zeeshan Goraya, Mark Simpson Parker, Razmal Shigiwal (c), Shahil Momin, Abdullah Akbarjan, Umair Tariq, Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal

Romania: Asif Bevinje, Siakumar Periyalwar, Ramesh Satheesan (c), Taranjeet Singh, Gohar Manan, Satwik Nadigota (wk), Sami Ullah, Vasu Saini, Pavel Florin, Shantanu Vashisht, Aftab Kalyan

