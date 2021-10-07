AUT vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 between Austria vs Spain, October 7, 02:30 pm IST

AUT vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Austria and Spain: Austria will be up against Spain in the First Eliminator of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) T10 2021 on Thursday, October 7, at the Cartama Oval. The match between Austria and Spain is scheduled to start at 02:30 pm (IST).
Spain arecoming into this game after defeating second-placed Belgium and they will look to continue their winning march against Austria.On the other hand, Austria will head into this game on the back of two losses on Wednesday at the hands of Italy and England XI.
Austria had a terrific start to their season. However, they slipped to the penultimate position in the ECC table after their horrific show on Wednesday. And, now, they will hope to avoid an early exit from the tournament by winning today’s match against Spain.
Ahead of the first eliminator match of ECC T10, which will be played between Austria and Spain, here is everything you need to know:
AUT vs SPA Telecast
The match between Austria and Spain will not be televised in India.
AUT vs SPA Live Streaming
The match between Austria and Spain will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.
AUT vs SPA Match Details
The match between Austria and Spain will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain on Thursday, October 7, at 02:30 pm IST.
AUT vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction
Captain: Kuldeep Lal
Vice-Captain: Bilal Zalmai
Suggested Playing XI for AUT vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Wicketkeeper: Awais Ahmed
Batters: Mirza Ahsan, Hamza Saleem, Razmal Shigiwal
All-rounders: Kuldeep Lal, Atif Mehmood, Shahil Momin, Bilal Zalmai
Bowlers: Aqib Iqbal, Zulqarnain Haider, Sahel Zadran
AUT vs SPA Probable XIs:
Austria Predicted Playing XI: Razmal Shigiwal (c), Iqbal Hossain, Bilal Zalmai, Shahil Momin, Mirza Ahsan, Abrar Bilal(wk), Zeeshan Goraya, Ahsan Yousuf, Imran Asif, Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal
Spain Predicted Playing XI: Asjad Butt, Awais Ahmed (wk), Christian Munoz-Mills (c), Jack Perman, Kuldeep Lal, Tauqeer Hussain, Ravi Panchal, Atif Mehmood, Paul Hennessy, Adeel Raja, Hamza Saleem
