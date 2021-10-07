AUT vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 between Austria vs Spain, October 7, 02:30 pm IST

AUT vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Austria and Spain: Austria will be up against Spain in the First Eliminator of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) T10 2021 on Thursday, October 7, at the Cartama Oval. The match between Austria and Spain is scheduled to start at 02:30 pm (IST).

Spain arecoming into this game after defeating second-placed Belgium and they will look to continue their winning march against Austria.On the other hand, Austria will head into this game on the back of two losses on Wednesday at the hands of Italy and England XI.

Austria had a terrific start to their season. However, they slipped to the penultimate position in the ECC table after their horrific show on Wednesday. And, now, they will hope to avoid an early exit from the tournament by winning today’s match against Spain.

Ahead of the first eliminator match of ECC T10, which will be played between Austria and Spain, here is everything you need to know:

AUT vs SPA Telecast

The match between Austria and Spain will not be televised in India.

AUT vs SPA Live Streaming

The match between Austria and Spain will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AUT vs SPA Match Details

The match between Austria and Spain will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain on Thursday, October 7, at 02:30 pm IST.

AUT vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kuldeep Lal

Vice-Captain: Bilal Zalmai

Suggested Playing XI for AUT vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Awais Ahmed

Batters: Mirza Ahsan, Hamza Saleem, Razmal Shigiwal

All-rounders: Kuldeep Lal, Atif Mehmood, Shahil Momin, Bilal Zalmai

Bowlers: Aqib Iqbal, Zulqarnain Haider, Sahel Zadran

AUT vs SPA Probable XIs:

Austria Predicted Playing XI: Razmal Shigiwal (c), Iqbal Hossain, Bilal Zalmai, Shahil Momin, Mirza Ahsan, Abrar Bilal(wk), Zeeshan Goraya, Ahsan Yousuf, Imran Asif, Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal

Spain Predicted Playing XI: Asjad Butt, Awais Ahmed (wk), Christian Munoz-Mills (c), Jack Perman, Kuldeep Lal, Tauqeer Hussain, Ravi Panchal, Atif Mehmood, Paul Hennessy, Adeel Raja, Hamza Saleem

