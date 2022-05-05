AUT-W vs ESP-W Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Women’s Quadrangular T20I Series 2022, May 5, 6:30 PM IST

AUT-W vs ESP-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Quadrangular T20I Series 2022 match between Austria Women and Spain Women: In the Thursday evening match of the Women’s Quadrangular T20I Series 2022, Austria Women will be fighting a battle with Spain Women. The two teams will play against each other at the Dreux Sports Cricket Club on Thursday.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Austria Women have a lot of international experience under their belt. However, the team hasn’t enjoyed a good run in the shortest format of the game lately. They lost as many as 11 from their last 19 T20 Internationals. Austria will hope to change their fortunes in the series. The team is currently occupying the 44th place in ICC Women’s T20I rankings.

Coming to Spain Women, they are relatively new to international cricket. Spain will be making their debut in the shortest format of the game on the highest level. The team will hope to get off to a promising start on Thursday under the leadership of Elspeth Fowler.

Ahead of the match between Austria Women and Spain Women, here is everything you need to know:

AUT-W vs ESP-W Telecast

Austria Women vs Spain Women game will not be telecast in India

AUT-W vs ESP-W Live Streaming

The Women’s Quadrangular T20I Series 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AUT-W vs ESP-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Dreux Sports Cricket Club at 6:30 PM IST on May 5, Thursday.

AUT-W vs ESP-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mahadewa Pathirannehelage

Vice-Captain: Ashmaan Saifee,

Suggested Playing XI for AUT-W vs ESP-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Gandhali Bapat

Batters: Anisha Nookala, Amy Brown-Carrera, Uswa Syed

All-rounders: Jo-Antoinette Stiglitz, Mahadewa Pathirannehelage, Muskan Naseeb, Jaspreet Kaur

Bowlers: Elspeth Fowler, Valentina Avdylaj, Ashmaan Saifee

AUT-W vs ESP-W Probable XIs

Austria Women: Priya Sabu, Anisha Nookala, Busra Uca, Mahadewa Pathirannehelage, Jo-Antoinette Stiglitz, Rezarta Avdylaj, Ashmaan Saifee, Soujanya Bangalore Chamundaiah, Raphaela Trobinger, Valentina Avdylaj, Gandhali Bapat (c & wk)

Spain Women: Elspeth Fowler (c), Aliza Fatima Saleem (wk), Amy Brown-Carrera, Wania Malik, Hifsa Butt, Simranjit Kaur, Rabia Mushtaq, Zenab Iqbal, Uswa Syed, Jaspreet Kaur, Muskan Naseeb

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here