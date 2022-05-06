AUT-W vs JER-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Women’s Quadrangular T20I Series 2022 , May 6, 6:30 PM IST

AUT-W vs JER-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Quadrangular T20I Series 2022 match between Austria Women and Jersey Women: The top two teams of Women’s Quadrangular T20I Series 2022 namely Austria Women and Jersey Women will battle it out against each other on Friday. A competitive battle of cricket is expected at the Dreux Sports Cricket Club as both the teams are coming after winning their last.

Austria Women won their first game against Spain Women by 35 runs to occupy the top place in the points table. Mahadewa Pathirannehelage won the match for the team as she picked a five-wicket haul. Her exploits with the ball helped the team defend a low score of 127 runs in their 20 overs. Austria Women will be aiming for a better batting performance on Friday.

Coming to Jersey Women, they delivered an all-around performance in their opening game against France Women. The team restricted the opposition to 87 runs and then completed the target within 12.3 overs. The seven-wicket victory pushed the team to the top of the points table.

Ahead of the match between Austria Women and Jersey Women, here is everything you need to know:

AUT-W vs JER-W Telecast

Austria Women vs Jersey Women game will not be telecast in India.

AUT-W vs JER-W Live Streaming

The Women’s Quadrangular T20I Series 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AUT-W vs JER-W Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Dreux Sports Cricket Club at 6:30 PM IST on May 6, Friday.

AUT-W vs JER-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Maria da Rocha

Vice-Captain: Valentina Avdylaj

Suggested Playing XI for AUT-W vs JER-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Gandhali Bapat

Batters: Harjivan Bhullar, Maria da Rocha, Lily Greig

All-rounders: Jo Antoinette Stiglitz, Georgia Mallet, Rezarta Avdylaj

Bowlers: Valentina Avdylaj, Chloe Greechan, Mahadewa Pathirannehelage, Erin Duffy

AUT-W vs JER-W Probable XIs

Austria Women: Soujanya Chamundaiah, Busra Uca, Gandhali Bapat(wk), Priya Sabu, Valentina Avdylaj, Jo Antoinette Stiglitz, Anisha Nookala, Mahadewa Pathirannehelage, Ashmaan Saifee, Rezarta Avdylaj, Harjivan Bhullar

Jersey Women: Trinity Smith, Grace Wetherall, Chloe Greechan, Charlie Miles, Maria da Rocha, Lily Greig, Erin Duffy, Mia Maguire(wk), Erin Gouge, Georgia Mallett, Florrie Copley

