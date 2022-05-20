AVE vs KGS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match, May 20, 02:00 PM IST

AVE vs KGS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match between Avengers and Kings:

In the sixth match of the Pondicherry T10 tournament 2022, we have Avengers playing against Kings. The two teams are scheduled to play against each other at the CAP Siechem Ground on May 20, Friday from 02:00 PM IST.

Avengers were denied a good start in the Pondicherry T10 tournament 2022 as they lost to Patriots by four wickets. The team was let down by the bowlers in their opening game as they failed to defend a good score of 139 runs in ten overs. Meanwhile, Akash Kargave was the biggest positive for the team as he scored 65 runs off just 28 balls.

Coming to Kings, their first game against Royals ended in a tie. Both the teams scored 116 runs in their ten overs. Aravind Raj and A Kamaleeshwaran were the standout performers for the team as they scored 35 and 43 runs respectively.

Ahead of the match between Avengers and Kings, here is everything you need to know:

AVE vs KGS Telecast

Avengers vs Kings game will not be telecast in India

AVE vs KGS Live Streaming

The Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AVE vs KGS Match Details

AVE vs KGS match will be played at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 02:00 PM IST on May 20, Friday.

AVE vs KGS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Marimuthu Vikneshwaran

Vice-Captain – Aravind Kothandapani

Suggested Playing XI for AVE vs KGS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Aravind Raj

Batters: Akash Kargave, G Chiranjeevi, A Kamaleeshwaran, Aravind Kothandapani

All-rounders: Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Sanjay Kansal, Bhupender Chauhan

Bowlers: Satish Jangir, Vengadeshwaran N, Pooviarasan Manogaran

AVE vs KGS Probable XIs:

Avengers: Malladi Subrahmanyam, Akash Kargave, Aravind Kothandapani, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran (c), Lawrence Jawaharraj, Sanjay Kansal, Gowdhaman P, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Vengadeshwaran N, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Pravin R (wk)

Kings: Magesh S, A Kamaleeshwaran, G Chiranjeevi, Murugan K, Bhupendar Chauhan, Satish Jangir, Muhammed Salmanul Faris, Aravind Raj R(c), Rajaram S, M Rathinam, B Swaroop

