AVE vs ROY Dream11 Prediction: Check Team Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022, May 23, 8:30 AM IST

AVE vs ROY Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match between Avengers and Royals: Avengers will be playing against Royals for the first time in the Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 on Monday, May 23. Avengers are in deep trouble in the competition.

The team started the league on a rough note by losing its first two games against Patriots and Kings by four and nine wickets. Two consecutive losses have pushed them to the second-last place in the points table. Avengers will hope for a good batting performance from their opening pair of Akash Kargave and Aravind Kothandapani to score a victory.

As far as the Royals are concerned, they haven’t tasted defeat in the T10 extravaganza yet. Their opening game against Kings was washed out while they defeated Smashers in style in their second game by eight runs. Smashers were restricted to 93 runs in their ten overs. The bowlers need to continue the comprehensive performance for the team to climb to the top position from the third place.

Ahead of the match between Avengers and Royals, here is everything you need to know:

AVE vs ROY Telecast

Avengers vs Royals game will not be telecast in India

AVE vs ROY Live Streaming

The Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AVE vs ROY Match Details

AVE vs ROY match will be conducted at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 8:30 AM IST on May 23, Monday.

AVE vs ROY Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Nitesh Thakur

Vice-Captain: Akash Kargave

Suggested Playing XI for AVE vs ROY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Pravin R, Kaladi Nagur Babu

Batters: Akash Kargave, Aravind Kothandapani, Raghupathy R

All-rounders: Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Sanjay Kansal, S Sabari

Bowlers: Vengadeshwaran N, Nitesh Thakur, Pooviarasan Manogaran

AVE vs ROY Probable XIs

Avengers: Marimuthu Vikneshwaran (c), Gowdhaman P, Pravin R (wk), Malladi Subrahmanyam, Akash Kargave, Aravind Kothandapani, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Vengadeshwaran N, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Sanjay Kansal, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram

Royals: Santosh Kumaran, Kaladi Nagur Babu(wk), Prabhgaran Lokesh, Arvindaraj Arulprakasam, Nitesh Thakur, S Sabari, Priyam Ashish, SB Sai Chetan, Murugan P, Raghupathy R(c), P Rajan L

