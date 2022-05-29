AVE vs ROY Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match, May 29, 08:30 AM IST

AVE vs ROY Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match between Avengers and Royals: CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry will host Avengers and Royals for the second time in the Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 on May 28, Sunday. Both the teams are going through a rough patch in the league and will be aiming for a turnaround from Sunday.

Avengers are sixth in the standings with three losses and four victories. The team showed some good form in its last game by defeating the Titans by 26 runs. Akash Kargave’s 21-ball 41 powered his team to a good total of 121 runs in ten overs. Vengadeshwaran N was the hero for the team with the ball. Avengers will hope to capitalize on the momentum gained and win some back-to-back matches.

Speaking of Royals, they are languishing at the last place. Out of their seven league matches, the team has scored a victory in just two games. Royals broke the shackles in their last game as they outplayed Patriots by 20 runs. It was a morale-boosting victory for the franchise as it came against the table-toppers.

Ahead of the match between Avengers and Royals, here is everything you need to know:

AVE vs ROY Telecast

Avengers vs Royals game will not be telecast in India

AVE vs ROY Live Streaming

The Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AVE vs ROY Match Details

AVE vs ROY match will be conducted at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 08:30 AM IST on May 29, Sunday.

AVE vs ROY Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Logesh P

Vice-Captain – Lawrence Jawaharraj

Suggested Playing XI for AVE vs ROY Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Pravin R

Batters: Akash Kargave, Logesh P, Aravind Kothandapani, Raghupathy R

All-rounders: Aravindaraj A, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Lawrence Jawaharraj

Bowlers: Prudvi Kashyap, Vengadeshwaran N, Pooviarasan Manogaran

AVE vs ROY Probable XIs:

Avengers: Malladi Subrahmanyam, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Akash Kargave, Aravind Kothandapani, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran (c), Pravin R (wk), Lawrence Jawaharraj, Sanjay Kansal, Prudvi Kashyap, Vengadeshwaran N, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram

Royals: Santosh Kumaran S, Kaladi Nagur Babu(wk), Sakhtivel Sabari, P Surendiran, Priyam Ashish, Logesh P, Janarthanan N, Aravindaraj A, Nitesh Thakur N, Ragupathy R, V Manga Satya Sumanth

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here