AVE vs SMA Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022, May 22, 8:30 AM IST

AVE vs SMA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match between Avengers and Smashers: In the tenth match of the Pondicherry T10 tournament 2022, we have Avengers up against Smashers. The match will be played at CAP Siechem Ground on May 22, Sunday, from 8:30 AM IST.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Avengers are reeling at the second-last place in the points table. They lost both their league matches due to a below-average bowling performance. In their first game against the Patriots, the bowlers failed to defend 138 runs in ten overs, and the team lost by four wickets. Avengers lost their second game against Kings after scoring 107 runs in ten overs.

Coming to Smashers, they made a sensational entry in the competition by thumping Eagles in the opening game by eight wickets. However, the team couldn’t continue the trend. They lost their last league game against the Royals by eight runs.

Ahead of the match between Avengers and Smashers, here is everything you need to know:

AVE vs SMA Telecast

Avengers vs Smashers game will not be telecast in India

AVE vs SMA Live Streaming

The Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AVE vs SMA Match Details

AVE vs SMA match will be played at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 8:30 AM IST on May 22, Sunday.

AVE vs SMA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: R Adithya Reddy

Vice-Captain: Aravind Kothandapani

Suggested Playing XI for AVE vs SMA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: M Mathavan

Batters: Akash Kargave, Mohit Mittan, Abhilash Kulkarni, Aravind Kothandapani

All-rounders: Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Sanjay Kansal, R Adithya Reddy

Bowlers: Akshay Jain-S, Vengadeshwaran N, Pooviarasan Manogaran

AVE vs SMA Probable XIs

Avengers: Pravin R (wk), Malladi Subrahmanyam, Akash Kargave, Aravind Kothandapani, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran (c), Gowdhaman P, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Vengadeshwaran N, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Lawrence Jawaharraj, Sanjay Kansal

Smashers: Akshay Jain-S, M Mathavan (wk), Mohit Mittan, Abhilash Kulkarni, R Adithya Reddy, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Rishi Raut, Vinay Singh-I, Sivakumar S, S Ashwath, Kathik B Nair

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here