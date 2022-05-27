AVE vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match, May 27, 11:00 AM IST

AVE vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match between Avengers and Titans: On Friday, a high-voltage game is expected in the Pondicherry T10 tournament 2022 as Avengers will have a faceoff with Titans.

Titans are a team to beat in the T10 league. They have won three out of six league matches to take third place in the points tally. Titans have brilliantly redeemed themselves following three consecutive losses at the beginning of the competition. The team will be high on confidence as they are heading into the Friday game after winning their last three matches.

Avengers, on the other hand, are yet to show their full potential in the Pondicherry T10 league. The team is second-last with just two victories from four games. They will aim to bounce back stronger during the Friday match as they were beaten by the Warriors in their last game. Avengers endured a six-wicket loss as their bowlers failed to defend a good score of 112 runs.

Ahead of the match between Avengers and Titans, here is everything you need to know:

AVE vs TIT Telecast

Avengers vs Titans game will not be telecast in India

AVE vs TIT Live Streaming

The Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AVE vs TIT Match Details

AVE vs TIT match will be played at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 11:00 AM IST on May 27, Friday.

AVE vs TIT Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Akash Kargave

Vice-Captain – Jay Pandey

Suggested Playing XI for AVE vs TIT Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: S Naidu, Pravin R

Batters: Jayaprakash Manikandan, Akash Kargave, Aravind Kothandapani, Jay Pandey

All-rounders: Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, Ujjwal Kumar Singh

Bowlers: Pooviarasan Manogaran, Tharun J, Gurvinder Singh

AVE vs TIT Probable XIs:

Avengers: Malladi Subrahmanyam, Akash Kargave, Aravind Kothandapani, Sanjay Kansal, Gowdhaman P, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Vengadeshwaran N, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Pravin R (wk), Marimuthu Vikneshwaran (c), Lawrence Jawaharraj

Titans: S Naidu(wk), Abin Mathew M, Jay Pandey, Rohit D(c), Ameer Zeeshan N, Nitin Pranav V, Raja Vijayi, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Tharun J, Ujjwal Kumar Singh, Gurvinder Singh

