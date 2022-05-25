AVE vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction For Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, May 25, 11 AM IST

AVE vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 match between Avengers and Warriors: In the Wednesday Pondicherry T10 match, Avenger will clash with the Warriors. Warriors are doing a decent job in the league. They have won two matches out of four games and sit in the fourth place.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

After losing two games on the trot, the Warriors finally returned back to form by defeating Smashers by eight wickets. The bowlers ensured a victory for the team as Santhamoorthy, Vaibhav Singh and Kannan Vignesh picked two wickets each. Chasing 69 runs wasn’t a difficult task for the Warriors and they won the game in 7.1 overs.

Speaking of Avengers, they made a horrible start to the competition. The team suffered three back-to-back losses. However, they finally caused a turnaround by winning their next two games. Avengers defeated the Eagles by seven wickets in their most recent game to continue the winning streak. Another good performance is expected from the side on Wednesday as bowlers have picked up the rhythm.

Ahead of the match between Avengers and Warriors, here is everything you need to know:

AVE vs WAR Telecast

Avengers vs Warriors game will not be telecast in India

AVE vs WAR Live Streaming

The Pondicherry T10 Tournament 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AVE vs WAR Match Details

AVE vs WAR match will be played at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry at 11:00 AM IST on May 25, Wednesday.

AVE vs WAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Akash Kargave

Vice-Captain: Selvam M

Suggested Playing XI for AVE vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Yash Jadhav, Pravin R

Batters: Akash Kargave, Aravind Kothandapani, Selvam M

All-rounders: Marimuthu Vikneshwaran, S Santhamoorthy, Paras Ratnaparkhe

Bowlers: Pooviarasan Manogaran, Sathya Kumar, Saurabh Yadav

AVE vs WAR Probable XIs

Avengers: Malladi Subrahmanyam, Akash Kargave, Aravind Kothandapani, Marimuthu Vikneshwaran (c), Lawrence Jawaharraj, Sanjay Kansal, Gowdhaman P, Pooviarasan Manogaran, Vengadeshwaran N, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Pravin R (wk)

Warriors: Sachin Sivasubramanian, Mayank Kumar, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Thamizhmani G, Sathya Kumar, S Santhamoorthy, Prabu B, Premraj Rajavelu, Selvam M, Saurabh Yadav, Yash Jadhav (wk)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here