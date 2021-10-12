CricketNext

Avesh Khan, Delhi Capitals' Seamer, Set to Join Team India as Net Bowler Ahead of ICC T20 World Cup

Avesh Khan celebrates the fall of Hardik Pandya during IPL 2021.

The 24yearold is the second fast bowler, after Kashmiri pace sensation Umran Malik, who has been asked to join the team and if BCCI sources are to be believed, the lanky fast bowler could well make it to the standby list by the time World Cup starts on Sunday.

New Delhi: Delhi Capitals speedster Avesh Khan has been asked by the BCCI to stay back in the UAE after the IPL to join India’s T20 World Cup squad as a net bowler. The 24-year-old is the second fast bowler, after Kashmiri pace sensation Umran Malik, who has been asked to join the team and if BCCI sources are to be believed, the lanky fast bowler could well make it to the standby list by the time World Cup starts on Sunday. India will open their campaign on October 24 against Pakistan.

“The national selectors have decided to also include Avesh in the mix. As of now, he will be a net bowler but if the team management feels, he can be upgraded," a BCCI source close to the selection committee told .

first published:October 12, 2021, 17:34 IST