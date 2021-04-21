Avesh Khan Gets a Signed Jersey from Rohit Sharma After DC vs MI Clash

The 13th match of the ongoing 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) saw the runners-up Delhi Capitals (DC) defeating the defending champions Mumbai Indians. Playing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, DC registered a comfortable victory by six wickets.

While the Capitals were relishing their win, it was a fanboy moment for their right-arm fast-medium bowler Avesh khan. After the game, Avesh interacted with Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma and managed to take a signed jersey from him as a nice memory. The snaps of the memorable moment were shared by the official Twitter handle of Delhi Capitals and the Indian Premier League.

The fanboy in Avesh Khan had to come out after the match ✍🏼🤗#YehHaiNayiDilli #DCvMI #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/Qfp32SwUS8 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) April 20, 2021

Now that's a nice memory to take with you after a strong win against the defending champions! 😍#RohitSharma #AveshKhan #DCvMI #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/k5lm2oeSoS — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 20, 2021

Aveshhas been a revelation for the Delhi Capitals in the 2021 edition. He got a chance in the Playing XI in the first game against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as DC’s ace speedster Ishant Sharma was suffering from a heel niggle. Avesh grabbed the opportunity provided to him with both hands as he managed to impress the who’s who of the cricket fraternity.

Playing in the first match, he picked the prized wickets of Faf du Plessis and MS Dhoni while bowling at an economy rate of 5.8. This was followed by the speedster returning with three and one wickets against Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), respectively. Avesh experienced an ideal outing in the match against Mumbai Indians (MI) too.

Bowling his two overs, the 24-year-old picked the scalps of SuryakumarYadav and Rahul Chahar while conceding just 15 runs. However, skipper Rishabh Pant didn’t let Avesh bowl his complete four overs as the pitch in Chennai is known as the spinner paradise. Thus, the right-arm off break Lalit Yadav, who was included as the sixth bowling option, bowled four overs and returned with the figures of 4-0-17-1.

The combined effort by DC’s bowlers resulted in MI posting a below-par score of 137 runs on the scoreboard. Chasing 138 wasn’t difficult for the Delhi-based franchise as they won the match by six wickets.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here