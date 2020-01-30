Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

PTI |January 30, 2020, 8:47 PM IST
Avishek, Snehasish Set to be Elected Unopposed as CAB President, Secretary

Avishek Dalmiya and Snehasish Ganguly are set to be elected unopposed as Cricket Association Bengal (CAB) president and secretary respectively on February 5.

The 38-year-old Avishek will, thus, become the youngest chief of CAB, a position which was lying vacant after former India captain Sourav Ganguly took over as BCCI president.

Ganguly's elder brother Snehasish will become secretary as the duo are expected to be elected unopposed at CAB's upcoming special general meeting after no one from the opposition camp filed nomination, the deadline for which got over Thursday.

Son of legendary cricket administrator Jagmohan Dalmiya, Avishek will thus become the 18th president of CAB.

H G Pearson was CAB's first president from 1928-30, while Dalmiya was at the helm for two terms -- from 1992-93 to 2006 and then from 2008-09 till his demise on September 20, 2015.

An astute businessman, Avishek, ran the back office for his father since 2013, after Dalmiya's personal secretary left for abroad.

But Avishek made his official debut in cricket administration as joint-secretary in October 2015, following the death of his father. He became the deputy to Ganguly, who was elevated to the president's post.

The duo worked as a team and were credited for successfully hosting India-Pakistan World T20 Super 10 clash after the match was shifted from Dharamsala at the last minute in March 2016.

With Ganguly leading the show, Avishek was involved in successful hosting of India's first ever day-night Test against Bangladesh in November last year.

Director of leading construction group, ML Dalmiya & Co Ltd, Avishek first made his foray into sports administration in football as a member of the governing body of Indian Football Association in 2012-13.

He was also made the chairman of the Calcutta Football League's second to fourth division and after a season he once again returned to IFA as a marketing committee member.

Avishek also held the post of regional chairman of the Export Promotion Council For Export Oriented Units and Special Economic Zones for the term 2016-2018.

