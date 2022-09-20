'Avoid Personal Attacks': Babar Azam Responds After Aaqib Javed's Low Strike-rate Dig at Pakistan Captain

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has said the team doesn’t pay any heed to outside opinions but says people should avoid making personal attacks. Babar was responding to former fast bowler Aaqib Javed’s dig at him for his low scoring-rate in T20 cricket.

During an interview, Javed, who coaches Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League, had taken a shot at Babar saying they do not try too hard to get Babar out because of the pace with which he bats.

“When we are against Karachi Kings (in PSL) and we have a total of 180 or so (to defend), we don’t tried too hard or have wanted too get Babar Azam out because he plays at his own pace and the required rate keeps increasing,” Javed had said.

During a media interaction for ahead of the England T20I series, when Babar was asked about the comments, he smiled before giving a measured response.

“He may feel that way, it’s fine. Everyone has their own point of view. Let’s keep the focus on Pakistan cricket team right now. People have their opinions. We don’t pay heed to these. You can speak on these but as a sportsperson you have gone through such phases, know how tough it is, the pressure and responsibility involved then don’t make any personal attacks. Discuss all you want to. We aren’t bothered by these (opinions),” he said.

Babar, 27, is hoping to return to form after a horror show at the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE where he managed just 68 runs from six innings as Pakistan made it to the final.

With the world cup starting in less than five weeks from now, he hopes the England T20I series which starts from Tuesday, will give him the chance to get some runs ahead of the showpiece event next month.

“I hope to return to my best in this series… and it will be good if it happens before the World Cup,” he said.

“I think less about failures when going through a bad patch,” said Azam. “As a batsman, your focus is to do your best to regain your form and it would be great to do that before the World Cup,” he added.

