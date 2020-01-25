Awareness About Dope Tests Should Come from NCA: Ravi Shastri

India’s head coach Ravi Shastri wants young cricketers in the country to be taught about things like banned substances. dope tests and even how to handle the media at the National Cricket Academy in Bangalore.
Only last year did the talented Prithvi Shaw miss out on eight months of competitive cricket because he was banned for failing a dope test during the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament.
The Mumbai opener is however back in action and after a small break due to an injury picked up in a Ranji Trophy game is set to join the Indian team for the ODI series against New Zealand in place of the injured Shikhar Dhawan. Shaw is currently with the India A squad, also in New Zealand.
"I am all for that happening in the National Cricket Academy (NCA) with Rahul Dravid in charge. It is also is a requirement because in this day and age with all these dope tests and everything happening, awareness has to be created as to where you can go wrong, or where you should be very particular,” Shastri told Sportstar.
“Just like you do it with the anti-corruption unit. Similarly, even in this you have to be very careful because today when you're not part of the team, suppose you fall sick and you take a medication, say for example, a cough syrup that has a banned substance in that could keep you out of the game for a year or two. So you know, that kind of education at a young age will be very helpful and it should come from the NCA.”
“NCA could be the best place to start off when it comes to, you know, handling the media, handling finances because at a very young age, they're exposed to money like no generation of cricket was ever exposed to. It can make your head reel very quickly,” he added.
