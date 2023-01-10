Away from Indian Test Team, Hanuma Vihari Finds Home In ‘Challenging Domestic Grind’

It was another chilly Delhi morning and the capital city was enveloped in a thick blanket of fog. Temperature levels flirted around the four-degree mark and the little wind around the Arun Jaitley Stadium only made it more uncomfortable. The home side delayed their practice to a post noon session but the visitors Andhra were in early.

Playing in conditions very different from what they get back home, the side was putting in the hard yards ahead of their Ranji Trophy contest starting on Tuesday. The beanies and extra layers were on and some batters even faced throw downs with the ear plugs. Little cups of tea between drills kept them nice and warm but little respite, from conditions, is expected for the next few days.

With a thick sweater on, captain Hanuma Vihari was handed the harder ball for some bowling in the nets and the right-hander, who bowls off-spin, rolled his arm over for good 20-25 minutes before returning to tea, and then some slip catching near the main square.

England, New Zealand, Australia, and Vihari has already played in the most challenging conditions in his 16-Test stint with the Indian side and is now undergoing the domestic grind after being sidelined from the Test set-up. He last played for India in the rescheduled fifth Test against England in July 2022 and has been playing for Andhra in the domestic circuit since then. They have lost two and won two out of their last four fixtures in the Ranji Trophy and the skipper is enjoying the new challenge of returning to the domestic grind.

“It’s going well, the grind is always difficult. Coming back to domestic cricket you face different challenges, firstly the wickets and then the challenge of conditions. In Delhi the weather is quite different from what we are used to but those are the challenges you face in domestic cricket. I am really looking forward to what comes in the next three games,” says Vihari in an exclusive conversation with News18 Cricketnext.

Since making his debut back in 2018 vs England, Vihari has done it all for the Indian side. He has opened, batted at three, batted in the middle-order, once with an injury, and has occasionally bowled too. The elegant right-hander feels these are the kind of challenges he likes to take head on and is always up for them.

“Those are the challenges you love to take on. Once you play any sport, you face different challenges. As a sportsman, that is up to you if you want to face the challenge or run away for it. I like to face them head on and do my best in those situations. Every day in sports is a different learning. Even grinding in the Ranji Trophy, not an experience I am not used to, but staying away from Indian team and coming to fight to get back is a different challenge. I am always looking forward to challenges,” says Vihari.

The famous win Down Under

In Australia, Vihari was one of the architects of the famous series win, in absence of the regulars. He batted, battled would be a batter usage, with R Ashwin to secure a famous draw at the SCG in January 2021. Runs weren’t the need of the hour then and the duo, not 100%, batted more than 40 overs to frustrate the Aussies.

“To be part of those two series (2018-19 and 2020-21) in Australia when we won back to back is a very special feeling. And I played most of the games there. To be contributing to the team’s success and winning the series Down Under is quite special. Not many teams have achieved that. To be part of the winning teams in those series is a very special moment in my career so far and I hope to continue winning many more series for India,” says Vihari.

‘One day at a time’

The same opposition is now set to tour India for a very crucial Border Gavaskar Trophy next month. In Vihari’s absence, Shreyas Iyer has stamped his authority in the format and Cheteshwar Pujara is back doing Cheteshwar Pujara things. Has he set sights on return during that series, may be with some hundreds in the last three Ranji fixtures?

“I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself. I just want to enjoy my cricket and if the 100s come, they come. And if I get selected, I get selected. Otherwise I just want to improve my game as I said and take it one day at a time,” says Vihari.

Vihari informs that there has been communication with the management during his time away from the side but he is only focussing on controlling the controllable at the moment.

“There has been communication to be fair. I am really focussing on domestic cricket and improving my game, which is in my control. I just want to improve my game, and batting. I will keep improving my game and whatever is written will happen,” says Vihari.

While Andhra are still pressing for that knockout berth, Vihari’s personal returns have been not close to what they usually are. In 8 innings, the right-hander has only managed 208 runs this season so far. The experienced campaigner, however, is not losing sleep over not converting the starts he has been getting and says “it’s just a matter of time” before the big one comes.

“The home games, if you see the scores, have been low-scoring. The wickets have been very challenging. I have been contributing in a small way. I would like to get the big innings; may be tomorrow I can convert those starts into the big one. I am feeling good with my batting, how I am going about it and I know it’s just a matter of time. I have played for a long time to understand that this phase will also pass,” says Vihari.

‘Kohli a great leader’

Having made his debut under him, Vihari is grateful to former India captain Virat Kohli for all the support which he has given him, both on and off the field. Kohli had spoken highly of Vihari when the right-hander agreed to open the batting for India during the MCG Test vs Australia. Yes, the runs – eight – weren’t the greatest but Vihari battled it out for 66 deliveries against a hostile attack.

“I made my debut when he was the captain. I am very grateful to him for the way he supports me on and off the field. Whenever I needed him, he was always there. Not only a great player, he is also a great leader. I always had that trust and belief that he was always there whenever I needed him,” says Vihari.

‘Test match player’

Over the years, Vihari has been “branded a Test match player” for his prolific outings in the domestic circuit and daddy numbers in the format. The 29-year-old is now working hard on the white-ball game too and says the stats, and the game, is only getting better in both the T20s and List A. Is it a cautious effort?

“It’s not something which I am doing cautiously. I always feel that I have the game to play white-ball cricket. I have been branded as a Test match player because my stats in Ranji are better than what they are in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and List A. May be that’s the reason why. But if you see, the stats in one days and T20s are getting better. I am sure I will improve my game even more in white-ball cricket and make a mark,” says Vihari.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here