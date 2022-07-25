Axar Patel, Avesh Khan Recreate Chahal's Iconic Pose after India's 2-0 Series Win in West Indies

Memories of the 2019 World Cup were once again relieved after Team India defeated West Indies in the second ODI by two wickets on Sunday. Debutant Avesh Khan, and all-rounder Axar Patel recreated Yuzvendra Chahal’s celebrated pose which became a big talking point on social media during the World Cup back in 2019. Chahal himself was also present in the frame along with Axar and Avesh.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the images of Chahal’s famous pose along with Avesh and Axar on Instagram. “Just Yuzi making others do Yuzi things. Fun interaction between the trio coming soon on BCCI.TV. Stay tuned,” the post was captioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Team India (@indiancricketteam)

The Instagram post went viral in no time as Indian cricket fans also reacted to the post in the comments section.

Here are some of the reactions to the Instagram post. “Yuzi never changes,” wrote one Instagram user.

While another Indian cricket fan opined that the Men in Blue managed to win the second ODI because of Axar’s heroics. “We won because of Axar,” was written in the comments.

The iconic pose had originally created a big buzz during India’s World Cup fixture against Sri Lanka while Chahal was on his drinks duty. Later, the leg-spinner recreated the unique celebration style during the IPL 2022 season after completing a hat-trick against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Coming back to the second ODI against West Indies, Axar displayed his superb match-winning all-round skills as India sealed the three-match series.

Batting first, the hosts managed to post a solid total of 311/6 in 50 overs. Chahal and Axar picked up one wicket each but Avesh who bowled six overs failed to claim a single wicket. All-rounder Shardul Thakur was India’s best bowler in the game after he scalped three wickets. West Indies opening batter Shai Hope (115 runs off 135 balls) scored a terrific ton to help his side in reaching a defendable total.

Axar, during India’s run chase, pulled a stunning knock of unbeaten 64 off 35 balls as the visitors reached the target with two balls remaining. Moreover, the 28-year-old’s 27-ball fifty emerged as India’s second-fastest ODI half-century against the Caribbean opponents. Wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson also played a vital knock of 51-ball 54.

The third and final ODI will be played on Wednesday at Queen’s Park Oval.

Get all the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here