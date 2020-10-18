IPL 2020: 'Axar Patel Does an MS Dhoni' - Twitter in Awe of Allroudner's Last-over Heroics vs CSK

Axar Patel smacked Jadeja for three sixes and while Twitter was aghast with Dhoni's decision to bowl a left-arm spinner to a left-handed batsman, that too at the Sharjah cricket stadium with small boundaries.

In 2016, Axar Patel, then playing for Kings XI Punjab had failed to defend 23 runs off the final over against Rising Pune Supergiants, with MS Dhoni smacking the left-arm spinner for three sixes and a boundary, for one of IPL's most memorable heists. Four years on, Axar, now playing for Delhi Capitals had a chance at redemption as he had 17 runs to get off the final over against Dhoni's CSK with a left-arm -- Ravindra Jadeja-- entrusted to bowl. And Axar made the most of the opportunity finishing off the game with one ball to spare much to the delight of DC fans and dismay and frustration of CSK fans.

Patel smacked Jadeja for three sixes and while Twitter was aghast with Dhoni's decision to bowl a left-arm spinner to a left-handed batsman, that too at the Sharjah cricket stadium with small boundaries. However, Dhoni later clarified that Dwayne Bravo, CSK's death over specialist was not fit and not in the field at that time and he had the choice of either Jadeja or leg-spinner Karn Sharma and he chose the experience of the Saurashtra spinner. Either way, Azar's assault was fodder to the memers, who first lambasted Dhoni for his decision to bowl Jadeja; CSK fans came forward to defend Dhoni, but Axar Patel has ruled the Twitter after the match.

Here's was some of the best reactions from social media:

'Axar Patel Does an MS Dhoni' - Twitter in Awe of Allroudner's Last-over Heroics vs CSK