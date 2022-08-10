Axar Patel posts dreamy vacation pictures with fiancee

Following a successful campaign against West Indies, India all-rounder Axar Patel is using a break from cricket to spend some quality time with his fiancee Meha Patel. Axar posted photos of his vacation in which he can be seen striking romantic poses with his fiancee with a dreamy ocean beach in the background. “You’re not a wave, you’re a part of the ocean,” read the caption shared along with the photos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dt.Meha patel (@meha2026)

Axar Patel announced the engagement with his longtime girlfriend Meha on his 28th birthday earlier this year. In the photos posted by the cricketer on Instagram, the couple could be seen flaunting their rings while striking a pose together. “Today is the new beginning of our life. “Together & Forever”. Love you till eternity,” Axar captioned the photo.

Axar showcased impressive form in the recently concluded ODI and T20I series against West Indies. This included a match-winning 64-run knock against the hosts in the second ODI. Chasing West 311 in Trinidad, India failed to get off to a good start and lost three wickets before putting 80 runs on the board. While Shreyas Iyer’s 63 offered some stability to the run chase, the match appeared to be tilting away from visitors with half of the team back in the pavilion at the score of 205.

However, Axar steered the team out of trouble and stitched crucial partnerships with Deepak Hooda and later with Avesh Khan to take the team home to a victory in a nail-biting finish.

He had an impressive outing in T20Is as well and finished the series with seven wickets including a 3/15 figure in the final encounter.

However, the performance failed to earn him a spot in the Asia Cup squad. Axar was named only a stand-by player for the tournament. Selector chose Ravi Bishnoi while going ahead with R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja for the other spots in the spin bowling department.

India squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Capt ), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, R Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan, R. Ashwin, Y Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here