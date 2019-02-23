'Ayubowan Sri Lanka! A Team Effort For the Ages'

ICC/Twitter

Loading...



Congratulations @OfficialSLC for achieving what no other Sri Lankan team has ever come close to. Huge character shown by all concerned with The team, coaching staff and management having been under tremendous pressure. A team effort for the ages. Keep believing and keep fighting

— Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) February 23, 2019



Ayubowan Sri Lanka. So many seniors missing. Yet @OfficialSLC are the first Asian team to win a series in South Africa. One of the toughest places to win. Impossible really is nothing. My guy @RusselArnold69 will be dancing in the streets as will many in Sri Lanka👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻



— ian bishop (@irbishi) February 23, 2019





A remarkable test and series victory for @OfficialSLC, history making achievement. Who would’ve thought after their recent performances in Australia & NZ. #SAvSL #Congratulations

— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) February 23, 2019



Taking everything into account - SA’s home record, SL’s recent form, injuries, both sides’ experience, & history - SL’s series win surely has to be one of the greatest of all time. I mean, how many, honestly, predicted this result? Incredible & brilliant #lovetestcricket #SAvSL



— Brian Murgatroyd (@murgersb) February 23, 2019





This Sri Lanka performance is a strong message to those who ridiculed them in the recent years. Their tour to India was termed "gully cricket" and tour to Australia "Second XI club cricket." They winning in South Africa where no subcontinent team won and Australia lost last year.

— Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) February 23, 2019



In 1995 SL won a Test series in NZ. They then went to Pakistan, lost the first Test and then remarkably came back to win the next two. They got a cavalcade back home. That was big. This – given conditions and opposition and state of the team before the series – seems much bigger



— Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) February 23, 2019





Wonderful atmosphere at St George’s park as the iconic band plays Scatman as SL are on the verge of a magnificent Test series win. #SAvSL

— Niall John O Brien (@niallnobiobrien) February 23, 2019



Arguably the best day ever in the history of Asian test Cricket n surely the best day ever for #SLC.

Weldone @IamDimuth n team!

You made the entire nation proud🇱🇰🇱🇰 #SAvSL #LionsRoar #Speechless



— Danushka Gunathilaka (@danushka_70) February 23, 2019





Loving the approach of Sri Lankan batsmen. Positive and not reckless. So good to see. #SAvSL

— RK (@RK_sports) February 23, 2019



Great win for Sri Lanka 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽#OnceAgainProve...

Great batting display by @KusalMendis1 and Oshada

Well played boys made us proud

It’s a great Test series win for Sri Lanka#MadeAHistory



— Thisara perera (@PereraThisara) February 23, 2019





@IamDimuth and boys what a series win @KusalMendis1 and osanda were brilliant with the bat.vishwa,kasun,Suranga and ambul were brilliant in the series with @KusalJPerera. Enjoy every bit of it guys 👏👏👏👏🍾🍾🍾🍾

— Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) February 23, 2019



Congratulations @OfficialSLC lads for achieving something no other srilanka team or neither any Asian team ever achieved! Everyone in the squad has made our country proud👍🏽 Fantastic effort by everyone and ver well led by @IamDimuth #SAVSL #cricketnation



— Farveez Maharoof (@farveezmaharoof) February 23, 2019





Congratulations to Sri Lanka on a fantastic Test series win against SA in SA. This must be one of their greatest moments in their Test history. My friend @RusselArnold69 will be a really happy man #SAvSL

— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 23, 2019



With the young SL fast bowlers in their elements, what about the man behind the scene & his hard work. The gentle giant Rumesh Rathnayake. Never mentioned anywhere or congratulated though he carries on with his work as efficiently as he can. Vishwa & Rajitha are the examples.



— Roshan Abeysinghe (@RoshanCricket) February 23, 2019





We knew of the undeniable class of Kusal Mendis. But this Oshada Fernando can bat! Many heroes for Sri Lanka, especially with ball in hand.

— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 23, 2019



How often do you see things in sports you can't actually believe. This Sri Lankan story one of those things. I am watching it in disbelief. Absolutely tremendous. They were not meant to win it. They were not.#SAvSL



— Karan Dewan (@karan13dewan) February 23, 2019





The celebrations will be one to watch out for. Sri Lanka have been dead and buried for some time. But they have risen again, lifting themselves on the back of some very, very talented young men. #SAvSL

— Manya (@CSKian716) February 23, 2019



This is the greatest moment in the history of Sri Lanka cricket. Bigger than even the 1996 World Cup win. A side bereft of some of their key players downed strong South Africa team in their backyard. That too while chasing in both Tests. Once-in-a-lifetime stuff. Crowning glory.. https://t.co/tr8nEHtNI7



— Navneet Mundhra (@navneet_mundhra) February 23, 2019





Why is this series win by SL the biggest ever upset in Test History?



Playing away from home

Had not won a match since October

Top 3 pace bowlers injured

New Captain

Chandimal and Mathews absent

Batting last and conceded a lead both Tests

No Asian team had won a series in SA

— Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) February 23, 2019



the only way south africa can be part of a more improbable result this year is if they win the world cup #SAvSL



— Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) February 23, 2019





Lost at home to England, away to Australia and away to New Zealand heading into this series. Had injuries to bowlers and a late change to captaincy. And they become the first Asian team to win a series in South Africa. Unreal.

— Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) February 23, 2019

First Published: February 23, 2019, 4:00 PM IST