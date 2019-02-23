Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Cricketnext Staff | Updated: February 23, 2019, 4:00 PM IST
'Ayubowan Sri Lanka! A Team Effort For the Ages'

ICC/Twitter

If one thought Sri Lanka were done after winning the first Test against South Africa thanks to Kusal Perera, they were in for a rude shock as the tourists put in a clinical performance in the second Test to become the first ever Asian side to win a Test series in South Africa, beating them 2-0.



















The day began with Sri Lanka needing 137 runs with eight wickets in hand and the tourists ensured they were not the one worrying about the proceedings as they calmly got themselves in before playing their shots from time to time and saw the side home without losing a single wicket.

















There was genuine praise for the young talent and the work done by the Sri Lankan team as a unit.





The remarkable achievement left many speechless.

















