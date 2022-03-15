AZA vs GGI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Oman D10 2022 match, March 15, 09:00 PM IST

Azaiba XI vs Ghubrah Giants Dream11, AZA vs GGI Dream11 Latest Update, AZA vs GGI Dream11 Win, AZA vs GGI Dream11 App, AZA vs GGI Dream11 2021, AZA vs GGI Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, AZA vs GGI Dream11 Live Streaming

AZA vs GGI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Oman D10 2022 match between Azaiba XI and Ghubrah Giants:

In the 11th match of the Oman D10 2022, Azaiba XI will square off against Ghubrah Giants. The game will be conducted at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman at 09:00 PM IST on March 15, Tuesday.

Both the teams are enjoying similar rides in the T10 extravaganza. Ghubrah Giants kickstarted the league with a victory over Khuwair Warriors by eight wickets. However, the team couldn’t continue the good performance. The giants were outclassed by Ruwi Rangers in their second game.

Speaking of Azaiba XI, the team disappointed in its opening match against Amerat Royals. Following a 58-run loss, Azaiba made a comeback as they scored a win over Khuwair Warriors by 11 runs. The team will hope to continue the trend to climb up the points table from the sixth position.

Ahead of the match between Azaiba XI and Ghubrah Giants; here is everything you need to know:

AZA vs GGI Telecast

Azaiba XI vs Ghubrah Giants game will not telecast in India

AZA vs GGI Live Streaming

The Oman D10 2022 will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

AZA vs GGI Match Details

The match will be hosted at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman at 09:00 PM IST on March 15, Tuesday.

AZA vs GGI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Abdullah Faizan

Vice-Captain - Jibran Yousuf

Suggested Playing XI for AZA vs GGI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Azmat Ullah Qazi, Akmal Shahzad

Batters: Dean Foxcroft, Abdullah Faizan, Jibran Yousuf, Arsalan Bashir

All-rounders: Waseem Akhtar, Ghazanfar Iqbal

Bowlers: James Fuller, Mohsin Qureshi, Asif Al Balushi

AZA vs GGI Probable XIs:

Azaiba XI: Rao Waqar Ahmed, Jasim Illahi Nasir Ali, Akmal Shahzad (wk), Jibran Yousuf, Arsalan Bashir, Haythim Bahar, Usman Haider, Asif Al Balushi (c), Imran Muhammad, Khalid Rasheed, Waseem Akhtar

Ghubrah Giants: Mohsin Qureshi, James Fuller, Aqil Khan, Abdullah Faizan, Ghazanfar Iqbal (c), Dean Foxcroft, Azmat Ullah Qazi (wk), Ahmed Khan, Malik Khan, Akshay Jathar, Usama Mir

