Azhar Ali's Comical Run Out Against Australia Leaves Twitter in Splits

Azhar Ali being dismissed by Tim Paine. (Cricket Australia)

Astonishing run out in Abu Dhabi!



Azhar Ali and Asad Shafiq have a chinwag, thinking the ball had gone for four. Tim Paine whips the bails off! #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/rbli7cr2pk — The Cricketer (@TheCricketerMag) October 18, 2018

Unbelievable run out in Abu Dhabi. Pakistan batsmen think ball had gone for four. It hadn't and Azhar Ali is run out while chatting to his partner in the middle of the pitch! — John Etheridge (@JohnSunCricket) October 18, 2018

One of my favourite wickets in the Aust-Pakistan test series live on @FOXSportsAUS . What was Azhar Ali thinking???? Run out after thinking the ball went for four lol @CricketAust @trentcopeland @adampeacock pic.twitter.com/DAWtG7h8UR — Andy Paschalidis (@AndyPaschalidis) October 18, 2018

This December, please remember to make Azhar Ali's runout as the best cricket thing this year. — I dont know anything. (@ABVan) October 18, 2018

Full props to Azhar Ali for providing such comic zest to this otherwise dull affair in Abu Dhabi. 😝 #PAKvAUS — sabuktgeen (@sabuktgeen) October 18, 2018

First Published: October 18, 2018, 12:55 PM IST