Azhar Ali's Comical Run Out Against Australia Leaves Twitter in Splits

Ali got an outside edge which ran down to third man and he thought that the ball had gone away for a boundary. Ali came down the pitch to have a word with non-strike Asad Shafiq but the two of them didn't realise that the ball had stopped just short of the boundary.
Starc collected the ball and threw it to Tim Paine, who dislodged the stumps with both the batsmen in the middle of the pitch.
The run out
Pakistan though will not be worried by the dismissal as they are still in a commanding position in the game. They were 160/3 when Ali was run out and had a lead of 297.