Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Azhar Ali's Comical Run Out Against Australia Leaves Twitter in Splits

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 18, 2018, 1:57 PM IST
Azhar Ali's Comical Run Out Against Australia Leaves Twitter in Splits

Azhar Ali being dismissed by Tim Paine. (Cricket Australia)

Loading...
Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali was dismissed in the most bizarre ways against Australia in the second Test at Abu Dhabi.

Ali got an outside edge which ran down to third man and he thought that the ball had gone away for a boundary. Ali came down the pitch to have a word with non-strike Asad Shafiq but the two of them didn't realise that the ball had stopped just short of the boundary.

Starc collected the ball and threw it to Tim Paine, who dislodged the stumps with both the batsmen in the middle of the pitch.




The run out had Twitter in splits,













Pakistan though will not be worried by the dismissal as they are still in a commanding position in the game. They were 160/3 when Ali was run out and had a lead of 297.

Related Story

abu dhabi testAzhar Aliazhar ali run outpakistan vs australia 2018
First Published: October 18, 2018, 12:55 PM IST
Loading...

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
FULL Ranking
Loading...
Loading...