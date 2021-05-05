- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
Azhar Mahmood Opines on BCCI’s Decision of Suspending IPL 2021
Earlier in the year, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had to postpone the 2021 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 5, 2021, 2:57 PM IST
On Tuesday, May 4, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hosted an emergency meeting to unanimously take the tough decision of halting the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for an indefinite time. The Indian board took the harsh call keeping in mind the safety and well-being of the players, support staff, and the other participants involved in organizing the T20 Extravanganza.
IPL 2021 Suspended Live Updates
The likes of Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier from Kolkata Knight Riders, Amit Mishra from Delhi Capitals (DC), and Wridhimann Saha from SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) returned with positive results for the virus after tests. Adding to the misery, three non-cricketers from Chennai Super Kings including batting coach Michael Hussey, bowling coach L Balaji and abus staff also tested positive for Covid-19.
After the rescheduling of the World’s biggest T20 league, former Pakistan all-rounder Azhar Mahmood expressed his disappointment saying that it’s sad to see another tournament getting postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Earlier in the year, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had to postpone the 2021 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as many players and support staff tested positive for the deadly virus.
Mahmood shared a tweet on his official Twitter handle where he detailed his views on IPL 2021. Though the veteran was sad, he believes that suspending the league was the right thing to do considering the challenges posed by the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. The Covid-19 wave has created havoc in India as the daily count of the positive cases has crossed the mark of 3.5 lakhs and thousands of citizens are losing their lives.
We are in a worldwide pandemic – faced with several challenges. It’s sad to see another big tournament being affected – however it’s the right decision taken at this point. It’s important to understand nothing can be water tight & working against a pandemic is challenging itself
— Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) May 4, 2021
BCCI announced their decision of halting IPL 2021 on Tuesday with an official statement that read, “The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect. The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff, and the other participants involved in organizing the IPL.”
