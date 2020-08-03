Azhar Mahmood Reveals How Shahid Afridi Used Sachin Tendulkar's Bat to Score Fastest ODI Hundred

Former Pakistan cricketer Azhar Mahmood recently revealed that Shahid Afridi's then-fastest ODI century against Sri Lanka in Nairobi was scored using one of Sachin Tendulkar's bats.
The bat had been gifted by Tendulkar to Waqar Younis, who gave it to Afridi to use in what was just his second international match for Pakistan.
"Shahid Afridi had debuted in Nairobi in 1996 after the Sahara Cup, where I made my debut. So Mushi [Mushtaq Ahmed] got injured in that series and Shahid Afridi was touring with the Pakistan A team to West Indies and he replaced Mushi in that tournament," Mahmood said on 'The Greatest Rivalry' podcast.
Also Read: Shoaib Akhtar Dismisses Virender Sehwag's Sledging Story Involving Sachin Tendulkar
"In those days, the two Sri Lankan openers, Jayasuriya and wicketkeeper Kaluwitharana used to attack upfront. So, we thought we need someone who can bat at No.3. Afridi and I – Wasim said you guys go and try to slog [in the nets]. I was slogging sensibly and Afridi went against the spinners, murdering everyone in the nets.
"Next day, we got the game against Sri Lanka and they said he [Afridi] is batting at number three. I think Waqar [Younis] got a bat from Sachin [Tendulkar], he used the great Sachin’s bat and managed to get a hundred and after that, he became a batsman. Mainly he was a bowler who can hit the ball, but in the end, he had a wonderful career," Mahmood said.
Mahmood went on to add that Afridi became a great asset for Pakistan with both the bat and ball, praising his leadershio during the 2011 World Cup.
Also Read: England vs Pakistan 2020 | Can Pakistan Take That One Extra Step This Time Around?
"Especially that World Cup, 2011, he led the side very well, he was in the best of his form, he was bowling really well. He learned a delivery from the great Abdul Qadir – the ball that drifts in and hits your pads.
"So that was a great World Cup [for him] and he was batting great as well. Overall, it was a great World Cup for Pakistan, unfortunately, we lost to India but Shahid Afridi was a great asset for Pakistan."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Azhar Mahmood Reveals How Shahid Afridi Used Sachin Tendulkar's Bat to Score Fastest ODI Hundred
Azhar Mahmood recently revealed that Shahid Afridi's then-fastest ODI century against Sri Lanka in Nairobi was scored using one of Sachin Tendulkar's bats.
Upcoming Matches
Ireland in England, 3 ODI Series, 2020 | 3rd ODI | Tue, 04 Aug, 2020
IRE vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 05 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGManchester
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 13 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 21 Aug, 2020
PAK vs ENGRose Bowl, Southampton All Fixtures
Team Rankings