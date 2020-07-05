Azharuddin Could be Behind Grant Flower-Younis Khan Knife Incident: Rashid Latif
Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Rashid Latif claimed that former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin may have played a role in the Younis Khan-Grant Flower knife episode. Flower was Pakistan's batting coach from 2014 to 2019 and had said recently that former captain Younis had once held a knife to his throat for offering him batting tips.
