Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: SA VS IND

live
SA SA
IND IND

Mohali

18 Sep, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Bengaluru

22 Sep, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Dharamsala

14 Mar, 201914:00 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS SA

upcoming
IND IND
SA SA

Lucknow

17 Mar, 201914:00 IST

Azharuddin Files Nomination For Hyderabad Cricket Association President's Post

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin has filed his nomination for the president's post in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) which will hold its elections on 27 September.

PTI |September 19, 2019, 1:39 PM IST
Azharuddin Files Nomination For Hyderabad Cricket Association President's Post

Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin has filed his nomination for the president's post in the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) which will hold its elections on 27 September.

Azharuddin, whose nomination was unceremoniously rejected two years ago, submitted his papers to former Chief Election Commissioner VS Sampath on Wednesday.

"I want to take inputs from everybody and work for promoting cricket. I want to do something for districts also (towards growth of cricket)," Azharuddin said.

Vikram Man Singh, son of former cricket administrator P R Man Singh, has submitted his nomination for the vice-president's post.

Those who filed nominations include Ajmal Asad (secretary), P Srinivas (joint secretary), G Srinivas (treasurer) and P Anuradha (councillor).

The panel for the election will be announced after the withdrawal of nominations on September 23, sources said.

It is understood that the election bid of Azharuddin, Vikram and others has the backing of former cricketers and administrators Arshad Ayub and Shivlal Yadav.

Azharuddin's nomination paper for HCA president's post was rejected in 2017 by the returning officer on the grounds that he failed to produce proof of BCCI lifting the ban imposed on him for his alleged involvement in match-fixing.

Election officials had also said then that there was no clarity on whether Azharuddin was an eligible voter from the club he currently represents.

HCAHyderabad Cricket AssociationMohammad Azharuddin

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 22 September, 2019

SA v IND
Bengaluru

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Thu, 12 March, 2020

SA v IND
Dharamsala

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Sun, 15 March, 2020

SA v IND
Lucknow All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more