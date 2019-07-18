starts in
days hours mins

Azharuddin to Contest for HCA President's Post

PTI |July 18, 2019, 9:22 PM IST
Azharuddin to Contest for HCA President's Post

Hyderabad: Former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin Thursday said he would contest for the post of president of Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) whenever the elections are held.

"Yes. I will be contesting for HCA president post," he told PTI.

Elections are due in HCA. The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the HCA, which would be held on July 21, is expected to deliberate the issue.

The former captain's nomination for the post of HCA president was not accepted in 2017 on the ground that he could not produce proof of BCCI lifting the ban imposed on him for his alleged involvement in match-fixing in 2000.

It was also claimed then that there was no clarity on whether he was an eligible voter from the club he had represented.

The stylish right-hander, who represented the country in 99 Tests and 334 ODIs, was one of the longest-serving Indian captains with the distinction of having led the team in three successive World Cups -- in 1992, 1996 and 1999.

The former Hyderabad batsman forayed into politics and served as Lok Sabha member of Congress from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Hyderabad Cricket AssociationMohammad Azharuddin

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more