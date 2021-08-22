New Acting Chairman for Afghanistan Cricket Board Named Under Taliban Rule

Former chief Azizullah Fazli was on Sunday named acting chairman of the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), the first new appointment in the governing body since Taliban’s takeover of the strife-torn nation. Fazli earlier served as ACB chairman from September 2018 to July 2019.

“Former ACB Chairman @AzizullahFazli has been re-appointed as ACB’s acting Chairman. He will oversee ACB’s leadership and course of action for the upcoming competitions," the ACB tweeted.

Speaking to PTI, ACB CEO Hamid Shinwari said earlier this week that he expected cricketing activities to go on as usual since Taliban supports the game.

It remains to been seen how Fazli and Co handle the logistics for Afghanistan’s next international assignment against Pakistan in Sri Lanka, with commercial flights suspended at Kabul airport.

Meanwhile, with political situation taking a new turn in Afghanistan, uncertainty and unpredictability is looming around the future of their top cricketers, especially Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi, who are due to compete in the remainder of the IPL in the UAE from September 19.

Rashid and Nabi are not in Afghanistan. They are in United Kingdom, competing in the ‘Hundred’ tournament. Rashid is playing for Trent Rockets and Nabi is representing London Spirits.

The BCCI is keeping an eye on the developments and is hoping to see participation of Afghan players in the India Premier League.

“It is too early to comment but we are keeping a watch. For us, nothing changes and we expect Rashid and other Afghan players would be part of IPL," a BCCI source told PTI.

It remains to be seen if Rashid and Nabi stay back in the UK after completion of ‘The Hundred’ on August 21 as they have families back home.

And if they stay back in UK, it will be interesting to see if the BCCI asks them to be on the same charter flight that will take the Indian players to the UAE from Manchester on September 15.

