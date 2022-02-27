'Baapu Needs Eye Drops': Irfan Pathan Takes Funny Dig At Jadeja, Here's How the All-rounder Reacted

The 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka on Sunday saw the batting blitz of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. During the chase of 184, he was sent at no. 4, ahead of fast-bowling all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer. The left-hand batter justified his spot with a fiery knock of 45 runs off just 18 balls while Shreyas Iyer starred with an unbeaten 74. India won the game by seven wickets, gaining an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series.

After playing a rollicking knock, Jadeja said he was looking to play the usual cricketing shots and thanked captain Rohit Sharma for showing faith in his finishing abilities.

“Wicket was so good, the ball was coming on nicely and I was just looking to time the ball. I was not trying too hard and was just looking to play normal cricketing shots. Shreyas has been batting really well and I was enjoying with him," said Jadeja in the virtual post-match presser.

“I would like to thank Rohit because he trusted me and believed in me that I can score runs for my team. Hopefully, whenever I get an opportunity in the future, I’ll try and give my best, play according to the situation, and win the game for my team,” he added.

While fans on social media heaped praise on the all-rounder, former cricketer Irfan Pathan took a funny dig at the comment section of the presser video.

“Baapu needs eye drops,” wrote Irfan on Twitter.

Baapu needs eye drops.— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 27, 2022

In reply, Jadeja said he was trying contact lenses for the first time. Pathan continued the conversation saying that it seemed like the all-rounder was donning binoculars while batting.

Lense perya hata first time bhai shaab— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) February 27, 2022

thanks irfan bhai— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) February 27, 2022

The dynamic all-rounder returned to the mix after missing out on the entire South Africa tour due to a knee injury. In the first encounter in Lucknow, he couldn’t contribute much, scoring 3 not out off just four balls. On Saturday, he waked out at a crucial stage of the game when the momentum was set for the hosts after a solid stand between Iyer and Sanju Samson (39).

India won the match by 7 wickets and registered their 100th T20I victory. On Sunday, both teams will return to the same venue to play the last game of the series.

