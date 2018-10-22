Baba Indrajith Named Tamil Nadu Captain for Ranji Trophy 2018-19

Loading...
The Ranji squad for the season will be picked on October 24, it added. The 24-year-old Indrajith, twin brother of top-order batsman Baba Aparajith, replaces India discard Abhinav Mukund, who led the state last season.
The stylish right-hander scored a century in the season-opening Duleep Trophy in Dindigul last month. He has scored 2,662 runs in 42 matches in first-class cricket with a highest score of 200 and seven centuries. "I am very happy to be named captain. It is an honour to lead Tamil Nadu. I am looking forward to the challenge of captaining the team," Indrajith told PTI.
He said he was looking at captaincy with a long-term perspective and hoped to build a strong team and focus on playing good cricket. Tamil Nadu opens its Ranji Trophy season with a match against Madhya Pradesh in Dindigul on November 1 in Elite Group 'B'. The other teams in Group B include Delhi, Punjab, Bengal and Madhya Pradesh.
First Published: October 22, 2018, 9:24 PM IST