‘You Have a Spot in the Test XI’ – TN Youngster Reveals R Ashwin's Inspiring Message

Tamil Nadu cricketer Baba Indrajith has been scoring heavily in domestic cricket in the past five years or so continuing his excellent form in the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 where he started with back-to-back centuries against Delhi (117 off 149) and Chhattisgarh (127 off 141). 2022 also added another chapter to his professional career as he made his IPL debut for Kolkata Knight Riders.

Also Read: ‘He Doesn’t Not Like The Spotlight’: Gary Kirsten on His ‘Close Friend’ Ashish Nehra

The stint may have not proved to be a fruitful affair – he scored 21 runs in three innings including a duck – but that hasn’t dampened his spirits. The ‘great experience’ he had while sharing the dressing room with some of the high profile names in the world of cricket would definitely put the 27-year-old in good stead for the challenges ahead.

IPL aside, his consistency in first-class cricket hasn’t gone unnoticed with his illustrious Tamil Nadu teammate Ravichandran Ashwin predicting he will play Test cricket for India one day. His only advice for Indrajith is to stay patient.

Also Read: Simarjeet Learnt to be Calm in Pressure Situation From Dhoni

“I’ve known him for a very long time, we’ve played league cricket together, Ranji Trophy together, so whenever I do well he messages me saying, ‘You have a spot in the Test XI, for some people it takes time so keep working hard your time will definitely come.’ – that kind of compliments it means a lot to me,” Indrajith told Sportskeeda in an interview.

Indrajith has played 56 first-class matches so far and scored 3788 runs in them at 53.35 including 12 hundreds and 19 half-centuries. In 41 List A games, he has 1154 runs at 44.38 including one century and 8 fifties.

He said such positive feedback coming from the likes of Ashwin keeps him hopeful and adds to his confidence. “Look, when you get a compliment from Ravichandran Ashwin, who’s a legend of the game and one of the best all-rounders to have ever played, it feels good. I sometimes feel like, ‘OK, he sees something in me,’ so that gives me the confidence. He’s been doing this for a very long time,” he said.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here