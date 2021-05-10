- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
Babar Azam, Alyssa Healy Named ICC Players of the Month
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for April 2021 for his consistent performances in the series against South Africa
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 10, 2021, 2:46 PM IST
Pakistan captain Babar Azam has won the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for April 2021 for his consistent performances in the series against South Africa. He was chosen as the winner by fans and the ICC voting academy. Babar had made an 82-ball 94 in the third ODI against South Africa, and then smashed 122 off just 59 balls in the third T20I in a successful chase.
India Captain Virat Kohli Gets Vaccinated Against Coronavirus
“The world bats in two ways in white ball cricket. One way is to destroy attacks with muscle and force and then there is the Babar Azam way, like conducting a batting symphony with punch, panache and flair, and he deserves to win this award,” Ramiz Raja, representing the ICC Voting Academy said.
Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier Back Home After Completing Mandatory Isolation
Pakistan won the three-match ODI series 2-1. They also won the four-match T20I series 3-1.
Meanwhile, Alyssa Healy was named the ICC Women’s Player of the Month for April 2021.
“Healy’s consistency with the bat has been a significant part of Australia’s dominance, showing her class in all conditions and against all types of bowling in the recent series against New Zealand. Healy played three ODIs versus New Zealand, scoring 155 runs at an average of 51.66 and a strike rate of 98.72. Her efforts saw her finish as the leading run-scorer in Australia’s series victory over New Zealand that extended their record-winning streak to 24 ODIs,” ICC stated in a release.
“Healy deserves to win the ICC Women’s Player of the Month – April as she added the runs at the top consistently and at a good tempo to help set up Australia’s scoring in chases and target setting across all three games of their record-breaking series,” Ian Bishop representing the ICC Voting Academy said.
