Babar Azam & Asad Shafiq Tons Help Pakistan Post 336-3 vs Australia A

Centuries from Babar Azam and Asad Shafiq ensured Pakistan ended the first day of the three-day tour match against Australia A at Perth on 336-3.
Pakistan's T20 skipper reached his century off just 126 balls and had plundered 24 boundaries by the time he walked off the ground.
Australia A's strong pace attack that included the likes of Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson toiled hard but in vain as Babar (157*) and Shafiq (119*) piled on a colossal 276-run partnership.
The hosts weren't helped by a pink ball that didn't move around as much even under the floodlights, while the pitch didn't quite have the bite one would expect either.
"He's an exceptionally good player. He's obviously translated that (white-ball) form nicely today," Australia Test hopeful Travis Head said at the end of day's play.
"We'll think of some plans over the next couple of days and the next couple of weeks, I guess, for the guys playing the first Test against him."
Test prospect Riley Meredith did well to get two early wickets after Pakistan captain Azhar Ali had won the toss and chose to bat first.
The day-night match is also functioning as a last-minute audition of sorts ahead of the first Test at the Gabba starting on November 21. Besides Head, Marcus Harris, Usman Khawaja, Joe Burns and Will Pucovski will all hope to stake a claim to be named in the squad.
Australia head coach Justin Langer and chief selector Trevor Hohns will pick their squad for the Gabba on Wednesday (November 13).
