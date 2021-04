Babar Azam Bags Top Slot in ICC ODI Batsmen Rankings; Wasim Jaffer Reminds him of Kohli Threat

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is the new number one-ranked ODI batsman in the world. In the latest ODI batsmen rankings by the International Cricket Council (ICC), Babar leapfrogged Indian skipper Virat Kohli to climb to the number one slot from the second position.

Babar’s achievement drew the attention of many as the Pakistan skipper was lauded by many cricket analysts and former players. Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer and batting coach of IPL franchise Punjab Kings, Wasim Jaffer again gave a glimpse of his wit and humor as he congratulated Babar for his achievement.

Jaffer shared a tweet on his Twitter handle to laud the 26-year-old but he also warned the batsman to not get used to the first position as Virat Kohli loves chasing and will soon claim his title.

Congratulations @babarazam258, well deserved. But don't get too comfy at the top, you know how much Virat Kohli loves chasing 😉 #ICCRankings https://t.co/Zl2i8DFHG8 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) April 14, 2021

Virat Kohli enjoyed being the number one One Day batsman for a whopping 1,258 days from October 2017 to April 2021. However, Babar managed to make a jump in the ODI batsmen rankings owing to his stunning performance in the three-match ODI series against South Africa.

In the three-match series, the swashbuckling batsman ended up as the second-highest run-getter as he scored a stunning 228 runs at an average of 78. Virat, on the other hand, featured in a One Day game during the three-match ODI series against England in March 2021. In the series against England, the Indian skipper had a decent run as he ended up with 129 runs across three games at an average of 43.

Notably, Babar has 865 points in the rankings while Virat has 857 points under his belt. The third position is acquired by Rohit Sharma with 825 points.

With his achievement, Babar also becomes only the fourth cricketer from Pakistan to acquire the top spot in the ODI batsmen rankings. Before him, Zaheer Abbas (1983-84), Javed Miandad (1988-89), and Mohammad Yousuf (2003) were ranked No. 1 ODI batsmen in the world.

