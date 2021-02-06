Babar Azam Beats Virat Kohli in ICC Poll, Crowned 'Cover Drive King' Babar Azam beat out the likes of Virat Kohli, Joe Root and Kane Williamson in a poll put out by the ICC on their official Twitter account.

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam beat out the likes of Virat Kohli, Joe Root and Kane Williamson in a poll put out by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their official Twitter account. A total of 260,143 people voted in the poll with Pakistan captain Babar getting the majority number of votes at 46%. It was a close call between the two cricketers as Indian skipper Kohli finished second by a miniscule 0.01%. New Zealand's leader and talisman Williamson came third in the poll with 7.1% whereas England Test skipper Root finished last in the poll by 1.1% of the total votes.

Who get's your vote? Reply with your answer if you have another player in mind — ICC (@ICC) February 3, 2021

Root may have finished last in the ICC poll but the England skipper proved his worth on Day 1 of the first Test against India on Chennai on Friday (February 5).

England took the honours on Day 1 of the series opener in Chennai courtesy some dogged old-fashioned batting display by their opener Dom Sibley and a great hundred by captain and best batsman Root.

International cricket returned to India after a year and it was the visitors who dominated proceedings on the opening day which saw some classic textbook attritional Test cricket at the historic venue.

After 89.3 overs in the heat and humidity at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, 56 of which were bowled by spin, England had moved to 263 for 3 with Root undefeated on a majestic 128 off 197 balls.

The day belonged to Root who became the third batsman from England to register a hundred in his 100th Test after Colin Cowdrey and Alec Stewart. The feat has been previously achieved by 8 other batsmen on 9 occasions (Ponting registered a hundred in each innings of his 100th Test).

England were given a solid start by their openers, Rory Burns and Dom Sibley who made use of a good toss won by their captain Root who had no hesitation in batting first.

Ishant Sharma was brilliant in his comeback Test and bowled with pace and fire making the ball swing in both directions but with no real help from the placid Chennai pitch he could not get India the breakthrough with the new ball.

Jasprit Bumrah, playing his first Test at home almost had Burns off the first ball he bowled in India but Rishabh Pant dropped a tough chance diving to his right.