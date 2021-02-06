Babar Azam Beats Virat Kohli in ICC Poll, Crowned 'Cover Drive King'

- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, 2021Match Ended266/9(50.0) RR 5.32
AFG
IRE230/10(47.1) RR 4.88
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
- 1st Test - 26 - 29 Jan, 2021Match Ended220/10(69.2) RR 3.17245/10(100.3) RR 2.44
SA
PAK378/10(119.2) RR 3.1790/3(22.5) RR 3.94
Pakistan beat South Africa by 7 wickets
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
08:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:00 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
13:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 2nd T20I - 30 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 3rd T20I - 1 Apr, ThuUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 1st Test - 2 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - London
- 2nd Test - 10 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
NZ
15:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 23 Jun, WedUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd T20I - 24 Jun, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Cardiff
- 3rd T20I - 26 Jun, SatUp Next
ENG
SL
22:30 IST - Southampton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
17:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
15:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
17:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
19:00 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
23:00 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
15:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Babar Azam Beats Virat Kohli in ICC Poll, Crowned 'Cover Drive King'
Babar Azam beat out the likes of Virat Kohli, Joe Root and Kane Williamson in a poll put out by the ICC on their official Twitter account.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: February 6, 2021, 9:56 AM IST
Pakistan batsman Babar Azam beat out the likes of Virat Kohli, Joe Root and Kane Williamson in a poll put out by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their official Twitter account. A total of 260,143 people voted in the poll with Pakistan captain Babar getting the majority number of votes at 46%. It was a close call between the two cricketers as Indian skipper Kohli finished second by a miniscule 0.01%. New Zealand's leader and talisman Williamson came third in the poll with 7.1% whereas England Test skipper Root finished last in the poll by 1.1% of the total votes.
Who get's your vote?
Reply with your answer if you have another player in mind
— ICC (@ICC) February 3, 2021
Root may have finished last in the ICC poll but the England skipper proved his worth on Day 1 of the first Test against India on Chennai on Friday (February 5).
Joe Root Proved He Belongs in the Same League as Fab Four, Says Naser Hussain
England took the honours on Day 1 of the series opener in Chennai courtesy some dogged old-fashioned batting display by their opener Dom Sibley and a great hundred by captain and best batsman Root.
International cricket returned to India after a year and it was the visitors who dominated proceedings on the opening day which saw some classic textbook attritional Test cricket at the historic venue.
After 89.3 overs in the heat and humidity at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, 56 of which were bowled by spin, England had moved to 263 for 3 with Root undefeated on a majestic 128 off 197 balls.
Jasprit Bumrah Says Saliva Ban left Bowlers with Limited Options
The day belonged to Root who became the third batsman from England to register a hundred in his 100th Test after Colin Cowdrey and Alec Stewart. The feat has been previously achieved by 8 other batsmen on 9 occasions (Ponting registered a hundred in each innings of his 100th Test).
England were given a solid start by their openers, Rory Burns and Dom Sibley who made use of a good toss won by their captain Root who had no hesitation in batting first.
Ishant Sharma was brilliant in his comeback Test and bowled with pace and fire making the ball swing in both directions but with no real help from the placid Chennai pitch he could not get India the breakthrough with the new ball.
Injured Axar Patel Out of First Test; Rahul Chahar and Shahbaz Nadeem Added to Squad
Jasprit Bumrah, playing his first Test at home almost had Burns off the first ball he bowled in India but Rishabh Pant dropped a tough chance diving to his right.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|India
|3765
|118
|3
|Australia
|3498
|113
|4
|England
|4734
|108
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking