Babar Azam Becomes Fastest Batsman to Score 7000 Runs, Overtakes Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is not only the best batsman for his side, but over the years he has shown that he has what it takes to be successful across all formats. On Sunday, the right-hander breezed to yet another milestone, becoming the fastest batsman to complete 7,000 runs in T20s. He achieved this feat in the match in the National T20 Cup on Sunday.

In the match between Southern Punjab and Central Punjab in Rawalpindi, Azam reached the 7,000-run mark when he crossed 25 runs during Central Punjab’s chase of 120. In the process, he broke Chris Gayle’s record of reaching 7,000 runs in T20 cricket in 192 innings. Indian captain Virat Kohli reached the milestone in his 212th innings. Babar took 187 innings to reach the milestone.

Of these 7,000 runs, Babar has scored 2,204 runs in international cricket in 61 matches at an average of 46.89 with one century and 20 half-centuries. Apart from this, he has scored 3,058 runs in franchise cricket — in 84 matches across Pakistan Super League, Caribbean Premier League, Bangladesh Premier League as well England’s Vitality Blast.

As far as the National T20 Cup is concerned, the right-hander has scored 259 runs in six matches so far and this is the highest by any player. He has already scored one century and fifty in the tournament and his side, Central Punjab are currently fourth in the table.

Babar Azam also surpassed Indian captain Virat Kohli on the list of batters to have hit the maximum number of hundreds in the T20s. While Kohli has scored five hundreds in T20 cricket, Babar smashed his sixth last week in the National T20 Cup. He has also gone past India’s Rohit Sharma and former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson on this list of batters to have the most number of T20 centuries.

