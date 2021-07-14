Babar Azam Consolidates Top Position in Latest ICC ODI Rankings

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has consolidated his numero uno position in latest ICC ODI rankings. Azam smashed his best ever ODI score of 158 against England in the third ODI match against England which went onto a losing cause, but that didn’t affect his rating points. He retained his top position over Virat Kohli in batters rankings. Azam gained 873 rating points, 16 more than Kohli.

Others to gain in Wednesday’s updates include the Ireland Meanwhile Ireland beat South Africa in the second ODI in Malahide, and Irish batters took full advantage as their rankings soared. Pair of William Porterfield (up to five places to 74th) and Harry Trector (up 37 places to 90th), South Africa’s Janneman Malan (up 12 places to 95th), and England’s James Vince (up 85 places to 113th) were the heavy gainers in the batters’ list.

Azam Beats Kohli in Race to 13 ODI Tons

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has become the fastest cricketer to reach 14 ODI centuries. He has surpassed a number of modern-day greats in the process, including Virat Kohli. Azam and Kohli are often compared in modern-day cricket. The 25-year-old does lack when it comes to consistency of King Kohli, but he is learning quickly.

Here is the chart:

81 - Babar Azam

82 - Meg Lanning

84 - Hashim Amla

98 - David Warner

103 - Virat Kohli

As numbers show, Kohli took 103 innings to reach 14 tons; however, Babar has been a lot quicker, taking just 81 innings to do so. Azam achieved this feat against England in the third ODI at Birmingham. He scored a mammoth 158 as Pakistan posted a score of 331/9 in the first innings.

