'Babar Azam Has Given Across an Incredible Message, Virat Kohli Should Have Responded'

An out-of-form Virat Kohli found support from across the border as Pakistan captain Babar Azam tweeted in his support. Not only did Babar’s gesture go viral, he also attracted a lot of plaudits from former cricketers including Michael Vaughan and India’s Irfan Pathan for his ‘class act.’ His gesture seemed valid as Kohli has been going through a severe run drought which saw him scoring 158 runs in 7 ODI matches in the last one year. He also managed to score 12 off 2 T20Is against England which only made the situation even worse.

Nonetheless, Babar was quick to put out the tweet, “This too shall pass. Stay strong,” after Kohli fell for 16 off 25 deliveries on Thursday during the second ODI against England. As a result, India faced a 100-run drubbing.

Now, Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi has reacted to the incident, saying that Kohli could have responded to the tweet. He further said that players across both nations are doing a better job to maintain peace and tranquility even as the political pressure is rising.

“Be it cricket or any other sport, it improves relations (between countries). Athletes can do a much better job at it than politicians and a number of them are doing the same,” Afridi told SAMAA TV.

“Babar has given across an incredible message. I don’t know if there has been a response from the other side. I think Virat should have responded by now. It would be a very big thing if there is a response to Babar’s tweet, but I don’t think that is going to happen,” he added.

When Babar was asked about Kohli in a media interaction following his late-night tweet, he said, “I just feel that in the present situation Kohli needs support and to be backed. I tweeted wishing him the best because I know how a player feels when he is going through this period and he needs the support of everyone.”

