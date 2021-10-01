Babar Azam Hits Sixth T20 Ton to Overtake Virat Kohli; Joins Rohit Sharma in Elite List

Ace Pakistan cricketer Babar Azam on Thursday smashed a blistering hundred in the National T20 Cup while representing Central Punjab against Northern and in the process added another feather in his already illustrative cap. Azam now holds the record for most hundred in the T20s for Pakistan by going past the tally of Ahmed Shehzad and Kamran Akmal. It was Azam’s sixth hundred in the shortest format of the game. Prior to him, the Pakistan duo of Shehzad and Akmal were the joint record holder for most hundred for Pakistan in the T20s. Both of them have scored five hundred in the format.

The Pakistan skipper also went past his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli on the list of batters with the maximum number of hundreds in the T20s. Kohli has scored five hundred in T20 cricket in 315 games. On the other hand, Babar has smashed six centuries in just 194 games in the format. He has now also joined the likes of India’s Rohit Sharma and former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson on the list of batters with the most T20 tons.

Meanwhile, universe boss Chris Gayle holds the record for most hundred in the T20s. He has scored 22 centuries in 448 T20 matches. The second spot in the list is reserved by Michael Klinger, Aaron Finch and David Warner. The trio has scored 8 hundred in the T20s overall.

Here is the list of batters with maximum number of T20 tons

Chris Gayle - 22 from 448 matches

Michael Klinger - 8 from 206 matches

David Warner - 8 from 306 matches

Aaron Finch - 8 in 324 matches

Luke Wright - 7 in 336 matches

Brendon McCullum - 7 in 370 matches

Shane Watson - 6 in 343 matches

Rohit Sharma - 6 in 353 matches

Babar Azam - 6 in 194 matches

However, Azam’s hundred went in vain as Northern defeated Central Punjab by six wickets in the 11th match of the National T20 Cup.

