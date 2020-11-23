Babar Azam is One of The Finest and Best Batsmen in The World: Imran Tahir

South African cricketer Imran Tahir has called Babar Azam one of the fittest and best batsmen in the world.

South African cricketer Imran Tahir has called Babar Azam one of the fittest and best batsmen in the world. Tahir believes Azam’s batting will not be impacted by taking up the additional responsibility of leading the team in the Test matches. The Pakistan Cricket Board recently named Azam as the Test captain. Babar, who was earlier the captain in the limited-overs games, is set to lead his team across all three formats now. He will lead Pakistan in the upcoming ICC World Test Championship fixtures against New Zealand, which will be played in December in Mount Maunganui and Christchurch.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, Tahir, who is of Pakistani origin, said, “Look Babar Azam is one of the finest and best batsmen in the world and the way he is taking responsibility, I don’t feel that captaincy in all three formats will make any negative effect on his batting.”

Tahir said that the right-hand batsman has established himself as a solid performer in all the three formats and hence he will not have any problem in handling the pressure that comes with captaincy.

Tahir said he was happy that cricketing events were back despite the Covid—19 pandemic. He was glad the cricket team of South Africa is going to visit Pakistan after a long time this January.

Tahir, who retired from Test and ODI cricket earlier this year, was on a visit to the LCCA Ground in Lahore where he observed the young cricketers at the Shining Cricket Club train. He said the visits were not uncommon and that he visited the club where he trained in the early stages of his career.

Though he did not get a closer look at the youngsters, he did offer some tips to some of them, including Ghulam Fatima who could not get a chance to play in the women’s tri-series which kicked off this week.

“I gave some tips to Ghulam Fatima, who is promising. She is young and hardworking and will get a chance in the future,” said Tahir.