'Babar Azam is The Top in The World'- Kane Williamson Hails Pakistan Skipper & His Team

New Zealand will face Pakistan in two phases for Test, ODI and T20I series in 2022 and 2023. Ahead of the Black Caps’ tour to Pakistan, their skipper Kane Williamson sounded quite excited as he believes that Pakistan is a tough team to beat.

Williamson said that the team is looking forward for the experience in Pakistan as they are very well balanced and have quality fast bowlers in their ranks.

“It’s really exciting playing cricket back in Pakistan. Such a rich cricketing history, so many incredible matches that have been played here and we are really looking forward to that experience,” Williamson was quoted as saying in a video, uploaded on Pakistan Cricket’s Twitter handle.

The PCB tweeted the video with the caption, “💬 Pretty special to play back in Pakistan. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson expresses excitement at his team’s upcoming tours of Pakistan 👍”

Full schedule ➡️ https://t.co/WUkV3M4ITC #PAKvNZ

“Pakistan is a team that is formidable in all formats, so we know it’s a tough task, but it’s a challenge we look forward to,” he stated.

Further, Williamson also praised Babar Azam and called him the top in the world.

“As a team they are always well-balanced. They have produced a lot of fast bowlers and have the batting to go with it all. Their captain Babar Azam is the top in the world,” said Williamson.

The series will begin in December this year. From December 23 to January 15, the Kiwis are scheduled to play two Tests and three ODIs in Karachi and Multan.

Further, they will make their comeback to Pakistan to play five ODIs and as many T20Is from April 13 to May 5 in Karachi, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

New Zealand’s tour will be a double joy for Pakistan as they recently hosted England for seven T20Is at the National Stadium and Gaddafi Stadium. However, they lost it to the visitors but hosting the event would have surely opened up paths for more teams to play cricket on their home ground.

It is to be noted that currently, Pakistan and New Zealand are taking part in a T20I tri-series, also involving Shakib Al Hasan’s Bangladesh.The tri-series are in fact a preparation for the upcoming T20I World Cup where all the teams will be gearing up to clinch the title.

