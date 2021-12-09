Babar Azam Lauds Sajid Khan's 'Special' Bowling as Pakistan Beat Bangladesh in Test Series

A delighted Babar Azam on Wednesday hailed his off-spinner Sajid Khan and his “special” bowling as Pakistan blanked Bangladesh 2-0 in the Test series. Sajid bagged eight wickets while conceding 42 runs in the first innings and back it up with a 4/86 in the second innings as Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by an innings and eight runs in the second Test to complete their whitewash. He was also honoured with the player of the match trophy for his superlative show. “I think Sajid’s special bowling changed the complexion of the match,” Babar said at the post-match presentation.

Azam was also in awe of his squad for understating and implementing their specific roles to perfection in the just-concluded series. “I think everyone is clear about their roles and were given the confidence to express them freely in the middle," Babar added.

Babar also performed well with the bat during Pakistan’s first innings as he scored 76 runs off 126 balls to become his side’s highest run-getter in the match. However, it was his off-spin bowling in the last session of the fourth day and on the fifth day that hogged cricket enthusiasts’ attention.

He bowled two overs and also picked his maiden Test wicket by removing Mehidy Hasan from the attack just when he along with Shakib al Hasan started resurrecting the home side’s innings.

The Pakistan team travelled to Bangladesh after suffering five-wicket heartbreak in the semifinal of the 2021 T20 World Cup at the hands of Australia but turned things around quickly. They started their two-format tour of Bangladesh on a positive note by winning the T20I series 3-0 and followed it up with a clean sweep in the Test series.

Despite their semifinal exit from the 2021 T20 WC, Babar hailed his team for their brave performance in the marquee event. “I am really happy the way we performed in the World Cup followed by our performance in T20s and the Tests and feel that this performance will help us move forward,” Babar further said.

