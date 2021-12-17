Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan surpass KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma to Set Huge T20 Batting Record

Chasing the mammoth target of 208 runs against visitors West Indies in Karachi on Thursday, Pakistan’s opening pair Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan took their team to a winning start. The batters stitched a 158-run opening stand to place their team in a comfortable position in the run chase.

In the process, Babar and Rizwan scored their fourth 150-run partnership in T20 internationals, all of which have come in 2021. The batters also delivered their 6th 100-run partnership to surpass India’s Rohit Sharma and Kl Rahul as the opening combination with most century partnerships in T20 international. Rohit and Rahul have five 100-run opening stands to their credit.

Babar and Rizwan also scored their individual 50s, ensuring a comfortable victory for Pakistan to register a clean sweep in the three-match T20I series against West Indies. While Rizwan struck 87 off 45 deliveries at a strike rate of 193, skipper Babar scored a 53-ball 79 to complete his 24th half-century in T20Is.

Meanwhile, Rizwan also became the first-ever batter to score 2000 runs in T20I in a calendar year. The batter earlier had become the highest run-getter in one calendar year by surpassing West Indies’ Chris Gayle’s record of 1665 runs. Rizwan is followed by his opening partner Babar who currently has 1700-plus runs in T20I in 2021.

Babar and Rizwan had a great run in the T20 World Cup 2021 where they kicked off the tournament with an unbeaten 152-run stand against India. Thanks to this innings, Pakistan registered their first-ever victory against archrivals India in an ICC World Cup event.

Pakistan stormed their way to the semi-final of T20 World Cup 2021 where they remained unbeaten before their ouster from the tournament. Facing Australia in the semis, Pakistan had set a target of 175 runs which was chased by Aussies in 19 overs. Australia eventually went on to lift the T20 World Cup 2021.

